The best new shows and movies to stream this week: ‘Okja,’ ‘Silicon Valley,’ and more

Online streaming is bigger than ever, and with so many services adding new shows and movies to stream every week, it can be nearly impossible to sort through the good and the bad. If you need something to watch and don’t want to wade through the digital muck that washes up on the internet’s shores, follow our picks below for the best new shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, and other services.

On the list this week: A smattering of foreign films and a peek inside the life and mind of David Lynch.