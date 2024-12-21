The 5 best TV performances of 2024, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 5. Jessica Williams – Shrinking (2023-) 4. Rebecca Ferguson – Silo (2023-) 3. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (2024) 2. Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent 1. Ken Leung – Industry (2020-)

Television continues to reach new heights. Thanks to the competitiveness between the streamers, there have never been more TV shows to consume. Some are undoubtedly bad, but quite a few are good, with some achieving greatness. Shōgun, a show where Japanese is the dominant language, captivated the country on its way to setting Emmy records. Bridgerton continued its streaming dominance with massive viewership for season 3. And Matt Reeves proved his Batman universe could translate to the small screen with The Penguin.

A show is nothing without its cast, and several actors gave career-best performances in 2-24. Anna Sawai, Jeremy Allen White, Jean Smart, and Richard Gadd leave 2024 with Emmy gold. While those performances were undoubtedly great, there is an abundance of other roles deserving of recognition. These are the not-so-obvious five best performances of 2024.

5. Jessica Williams – Shrinking (2023-)

Shrinking is TV’s version of a warm hug. Sitcom veteran Bill Lawrence has crafted the best hangout comedy on television. Shrinking‘s initial premise revolves around Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist who strays down an unethical path by telling his patients the truth. With season 2 wrapping up, the show has finally successfully transitioned into an ensemble comedy thanks to its stacked roster of charismatic performers.

One of the most important players in Shrinking is Jessica Williams. The former Daily Show correspondent plays Gaby, Jimmy’s co-worker and the former best friend of his deceased wife. Williams has comedic chops to vibe with Segel and Harrison Ford, but her best moments come with Liz (Christa Miller) and usually involve hurling insults at Jimmy. While comedy remains her strength, Williams’ dramatic beats have showcased her range, with Gaby’s difficult conversation about her mother moving in being one of the standout moments in season 2.

Stream Shrinking on Apple TV+.

4. Rebecca Ferguson – Silo (2023-)

That guy Tom Cruise knew a thing or two about talent when he reportedly handpicked Rebecca Ferguson to star as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible movies. Nearly a decade later, Ferguson is headlining her own franchise with Silo, Apple TV+’s excellent sci-fi drama. In a dystopian future, humanity’s survivors are forced to live underground in a giant silo due to unsafe living conditions on the surface.

When we first see Juliette Nichols (Ferguson), she’s an engineer working on the lowest level of the silo. As she rises in rank, Juliette becomes more than just a mechanic. She’s a reluctant, but fearless heroine whose inquisitive nature makes her a threat to those fighting to keep secrets buried. Silo is a starmaking vehicle for Ferguson, who exudes confidence and stoicism throughout the series.

Stream Silo on Apple TV+.

3. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (2024)

We’re breaking the rules by including two people for one spot. However, Adam Brody and Kristen Bell from Nobody Wants This cannot be discussed individually without mentioning the other. Therefore, both make the list. Joanne (Bell) is an ambitious podcast host who discusses dating and sex. Noah (Brody) is a rabbi at a local Jewish temple.

The two instantly connect at a party and begin a relationship, even if outside forces believe it will fail. Nobody Wants This is an example of how to let two insanely likable stars with excellent chemistry charm the socks off the audience. In the end, the show’s title is a lie because everybody, in fact, wants this.

Stream Nobody Wants This on Netflix.

2. Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

In Presumed Innocent, Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a lawyer accused of murdering his colleague and mistress, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). The deputy prosecutor tasked with building a case against Rusty is Tommy Molto, played by Peter Sarsgaard. The show positions Tommy as this unlikeable, sleazy lawyer who constantly feels like he’s in the shadow of Rusty.

The audience is supposed to root for Rusty, and yet Sarsgaard’s performance is so compelling that you end up feeling empathy toward Tommy. He’s a flawed character, but one who is simply doing his job. At the end of the seventh episode, Nico (O-T Fagbenle) praises Tommy for his work on the case. I’d like to do the same to Sarsgaard and praise him for his work on the show.

Stream Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+.

1. Ken Leung – Industry (2020-)

Forget 2024. Industry is in the pole position for the best show of the decade. The HBO drama explores a group of recent graduates (Marisa Abela, Myha’la, and Harry Lawtey) navigating the cutthroat environment of Pierpoint & Co., an esteemed investment bank in London. Every main cast member on Industry deserves their flowers. For this list, we’ll choose one: Ken Leung.

The veteran actor plays Eric Tao, a sales director who claws his way into becoming a partner. While Eric initially served as a mentor to Harper (Myha’la), he ultimately transforms into a bloodthirsty shark. Betraying Harper and firing Kenny was only an appetizer. Eric stabbing his cancer-stricken friend in the back to remain at the company is as ruthless as it gets. When the Emmys announce the nominees for supporting actors, Leung better be one of the names listed.

Stream Industry on Max.