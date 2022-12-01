This past August, Better Call Saul concluded its six-season run with a bittersweet ending. Now, fans will have the chance to own season 6 and the entire series when it heads to Blu-ray on December 6. The final season will also be available on DVD on the same day.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, the Blu-ray includes special features, such as deleted scenes, outtakes, easter eggs, and commentary on every episode. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew as they discuss the evolution of Saul Goodman and explain specific moments in the show. Below, you’ll find an exclusive clip of Bob Odenkirk and co-creator Vince Gilligan discussing Gene Takavic, Saul’s alias while hiding from the authorities in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2010.

Season 6 follows Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who now goes by Saul Goodman, as he continues his descent into becoming the famous criminal lawyer from Breaking Bad. At the end of season 5, Jimmy and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) agree to sabotage the career of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and season 6 tracks the duo’s schemes to expedite a resolution of the Sandpiper case, which will result in a payday for Jimmy. Meanwhile, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) enlists the help of Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) to hunt down Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), who survived an assassination attempt.

The final four episodes of season 6 pick up in Omaha in 2010, with Gene working at a Cinnabon store. After Gene befriends Marion (Carol Burnett), he slips into his old “Slipping Jimmy” persona and plans to rob a department store with her son, Jeff (Pat Healy). The black-and-white episodes are a great conclusion to a successful series run.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015, and 63 episodes later, the series concluded its six-season run in 2022. The Breaking Bad spin-off was met with universal praise, with many critics applauding the performances from the cast as well as the writing and direction of the creative team. Up to this point, Better Call Saul has received 46 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and will most certainly garner more accolades for the second half of season 6 during the 2023 awards season.

