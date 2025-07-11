 Skip to main content
This new movie will smash the weekend box office — watch the trailer

Superman | Official Trailer

Superman is all set to smash the weekend box office, with forecasts suggesting that the second reboot of the movie series will take between $115 million and $135 million in North America, Boxoffice Pro reports.

Opening globally on Friday (check out the trailer above), the movie, directed and co-written by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as Superman, had a reported budget of $225 million, while marketing could reportedly add another $200 million or so to those costs.

Despite the massive outlay, Gunn seems to be not feeling the pressure. “This is not the riskiest endeavor in the world,” the director said in a recent interview with GQ. “Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be. They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes 700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying.”

The reviews have been mostly warm, with Variety commenting: “The new movie isn’t ‘dark’ … so much as it’s a loopy, spinning, multifaceted story with genuine emotional stakes. It truly feels like a comic book come to life,” but adds that it would’ve been better if the movie had slowed down a bit to give the characters a chance to “meditate on their shifting realities.”

The Hollywood Reporter, meanwhile, mostly loved it, saying that Corenswet “makes an outstanding Superman/Clark Kent, his performance loaded with self-irony, charm, and poignant vulnerability.” It also described the lead’s “funny, scrappy” rapport with Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane as making “their every scene together a delight.”

It added that while Gunn’s Superman is “overloaded, even muddled at times,” the movie is nevertheless “relentlessly entertaining,” saying: “Perhaps its biggest strength is that it sidesteps all the revisionist murk of superheroes onscreen in the last decade or two and reverts almost to an enchanting state of child-like wonder.”

Boxoffice Pro also notes that DC Studios already has a follow-up lined up with spin-off Supergirl, which is set to open in June 2026. 

For an entertaining preview of the new Superman movie, check out this behind-the-scenes reel featuring clips of the cast on the set, together with action shots from the movie itself.

