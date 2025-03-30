 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Bill Murray still regrets not working with one Hollywood legend in particular

By
Comedians turned dramatic actors
Bill Murray From his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live to a string of comedy films like Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day, this veteran actor took an interesting turn when he began to star in more dramatic films, notably as Polonius in Hamlet (2000) and opposite Scarlett Johansson in the 2003 film Lost in Translation. Murray impressed critics and others so much that he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for the latter role. He then went on to pursue even more dramatic roles in films like Broken Flowers, St. Vincent, Hyde Park on Hudson (where he played Franklin D. Roosevelt), and, most recently, the HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge, for which he took home an Emmy. While he still focuses on comedy, including his Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas that debuted last year, voicing Baloo in The Jungle Book, and making a cameo in the Ghostbusters reboot, Murray has proven to be an actor with true versatility. Image used with permission by copyright holder

Generally speaking, Bill Murray does not seem like the kind of man who spends too much time thinking about his regrets. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, though, Murray did say that one of the biggest regrets of his career was not working with Clint Eastwood.

“A long time ago, I was watching the Clint Eastwood movies of the day like Thunderbolt and Lightfoot or whatever the hell the movies he was making then, and I thought his sidekick gets killed and he avenges, but the sidekick gets a great part, a great death scene [and] I was like ‘I got to call this guy,'” he explained after Stern asked him whether there are any roles he wished he’d gotten to play.

Recommended Videos

Murray said that he did eventually call Eastwood “out of the blue,” and the actor/director asked: “Would you ever want to do another service comedy?”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Murray had just come off of doing the comedy Stripes, and at the time, he said that he was worried about being typecast. “Would I become like Abbott and Costello I had to do military movies?” he said that he wondered at the time.

Because of that hesitation, he ultimately passed on working with Eastwood. “It’s one of the few regrets I have is that I didn’t do it because it was a big-scale thing,” the actor said. “He had access to World War II boats and he could have made a flotilla — and there was some cool stuff in it.”

Although Murray never named the movie, it was likely 1986’s Heartbreak Ridge, which Eastwood both directed and starred in. The movie is a much more straightforward drama than it might have been had Murray been around.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 28–30)
Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun 2

Can't decide what to watch this weekend? While Netflix has a lot of available hits and blockbusters on its front page, it might be time to skip the trending tab and dig a little deeper. The streaming giant is loaded with lesser-known films that didn't make a splash on release but are more than worth your time now.

Maybe you're in the mood for a gripping drama, a moving biography, or a frightening horror flick — whatever you're feeling, there's a hidden gem ready to deliver. These underrated picks might not have gotten the attention they deserved, but they offer fresh stories that can be unforgettable if they find their audience. So if you're craving something different, here are a few overlooked movies streaming on Netflix that deserve a place on your watchlist.

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (March 28- 30)
Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown.

Earlier this month, Hulu had the good fortune to add Anora to its lineup just a few weeks after it won Best Picture at the Oscars. This week, Hulu is adding another one of last year's Best Picture nominees, A Complete Unknown. Naturally, it's our top pick for the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend.

Our two remaining picks for the last weekend in March are a college drama and one of Jim Carrey's best movies. Any or all of these films are a great way to close out the month from the comfort of your own home.

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (March 28-30)
Two conductors operate a train.

With a new month approaching, Max will add several 2024 releases to its library. The first is Y2K, Kyle Money's disaster comedy starring Rachel Zegler. Y2K begins streaming on April 4. Later on, Babygirl, an erotic thriller with Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, arrives on April 25.
Both movies should enter the service's top 10 chart upon their debuts. Beyond the top 10, many underrated movies are ready to stream. If you're willing to try something else, stream one of these three undervalued movies, including a 1980s teen comedy, a Tony Scott thriller, and a comedic slasher.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Teen Wolf (1985)

Michael J. Fox is an actor synonymous with the 1980s. The Canadian actor's stardom was gigantic, thanks to a hit movie, Back to the Future, and a beloved sitcom, Family Ties. Snuck in the middle of those two projects was Teen Wolf, Rod Daniel's coming-of-age comedy with a werewolf. When high school loser Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox) begins experiencing some bodily changes, his father, Harold (James Hampton), informs him that a werewolf curse runs in the family.

Read more