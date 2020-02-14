There are a few foundational pieces that go into every James Bond film. The superspy himself, the Bond girl, Q and M, Moneypenny, the gadgets, and, of course, the title track.

Bond 25, No Time to Die, officially has its title track, and its from possibly the most popular artist on the planet right now. Fresh off sweeping the Grammys with five wins and singing the Oscars’ In Memoriam tribute song, Billie Eilish has now recorded the title track for Bond 25, also titled “No Time to Die.”

The song was released on YouTube on Thursday evening, continuing Eilish’s red-hot run. The 18-year-old singer is the youngest artist in history to record a Bond song, joining a rarefied community of performers that includes Adele, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, and Sam Smith. Adele won an Oscar for “Skyfall,” the song from the 2012 Bond film of the same name.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme,” said No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga after the song’s release. “I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought — a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

The song was produced by Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, who goes by just his first name professionally, and Stephen Lipson. Itincludes orchestral arrangements by Bond composer Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley. Johnny Marr, who’s best known as a founding member of The Smiths, plays guitar on the track.

No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig’s last film as 007, as reports have already revealed that he will begin the movie in retirement, having passed the 007 mantle to Lashana Lynch’s character. He’s living happily in Jamaica when his old CIA pal, Felix Leiter, shows up with daunting news that will pull Bond back into the field. Retirement has been on Bond’s mind for much of Daniel Craig’s reign as the superspy and it seems he will truly have to earn it.

Returning cast members include Jeffrey Wright as Leiter, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, and Lea Seydoux, who reprises her Spectre role of Dr. Madeleine Swann.

No Time to Die comes out April 10 in the U.S.

