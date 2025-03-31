 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Black Mirror season 7 trailer, cast, episode details revealed

By
Black Mirror: Season 7 | Six New Episode Titles Revealed! | Netflix

Black Mirror season 7 is coming soon.

Before Charlie Brooker’s episodes strike fear and uncertainty, Netflix has revealed key details about each episode, including the titles, cast, and synopsis. These details were paired with a new trailer that previews each episode.

The highlight of the trailer is USS Callister: Into Infinity, the sequel to season 4’s Emmy-winning episode USS Callister. Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen reprise their roles from USS Callister for the sequel.  Another season 7 episode, Paything, is a callback to Bandersnatch, the 2018 interactive movie.

View the season 7 details below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Black Mirror season 7: Episode details

A woman sits at a control chair in Black Mirror.
Nick Wall / Netflix
Common People
  • Runtime: 56 minutes
  • Synopsis: When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost.
  • Cast: Chris O’Dowd as Mike, Rashida Jones as Amanda, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor
Bête Noire
  • Runtime: 49 minutes
  • Synopsis: Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn’t seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there’s something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices.
  • Cast: Siena Kelly as Maria, Rosy McEwen as Verity, Michael Workéyè as Kae,Ben Bailey Smith as Gabe, Amber Grappy as Yudy, Ravi Aujla as Mr. Ditta, Elena Sanz as Camille, and Hanna Griffiths as Luisa
Hotel Reverie
  • Runtime: 76 minutes
  • Synopsis: Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She’s got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.
  • Cast: Emma Corrin as Dorothy, Issa Rae as Brandy, Awkwafina as Kimmy, and Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth
Plaything
  • Runtime: 45 minutes
  • Synopsis: An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren’t expecting.
  • Cast: Peter Capaldi as older Cameron Walker, Lewis Gribben as younger Cameron Walker, James Nelson Joyce as DCI Kano, Michele Austin as Jen, Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, and Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur
Eulogy
  • Runtime: 46 minutes
  • Synopsis: An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his past.
  • Cast: Paul Giamatti as Phillip and Patsy Ferran as The Guide
USS Callister: Into Infinity 
  • Runtime: 88 minutes
  • Synopsis: Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning.
  • Cast: Cristin Milioti as Nanette, Jimmi Simpson as Walton, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer, and Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani

Details via Netflix.

Black Mirror season 7 streams on April 10 on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Praise Kier: Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+
A man and woman look at a computer in a dark room.

Innies and outies can rejoice. Severance has been renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+.

On X, Severance executive producer Ben Stiller wrote, "So some fans are asking for Season 3 of Severance. What do you say, @tim_cook?" Apple CEO Tim Cook replied with a video that focuses on groups of three.

Read more
Severance won’t take another three years between seasons, says Ben Stiller
A man and woman stand across from one anotehr in the snow.

After the terrific season 1 finale, Severance fans had to wait three years for the hit Apple TV+ show to return. This time around, that won't happen again.

Severance director and executive producer Ben Stiller spoke about the sci-fi show with Jason and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast. Travis asked Stiller if there would be another three-year wait between seasons. Stiller assures fans that won't happen again.

Read more
Ana de Armas battles Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in latest Ballerina trailer
Ana de Armas stands in front of a mirror.

There are rules and consequences in the latest trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. For Ana de Armas' Eve Macarro, one of those consequences is a showdown with Keanu Reeves' John Wick.

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Eve is a ballerina who trains to be an assassin and learns the traditions of the Ruska Roma criminal organization. Eve is on the hunt for the assassins who killed her family. Eve's journey brings her to the Continental Hotel in New York, where she seeks help from Winston Scott (Ian McShane). "Are you prepared to be cast out again?" Winston asks Eve, to which she emphatically replies, "Yes."

Read more