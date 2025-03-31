Black Mirror season 7 trailer, cast, episode details revealed

Black Mirror season 7 is coming soon.

Before Charlie Brooker’s episodes strike fear and uncertainty, Netflix has revealed key details about each episode, including the titles, cast, and synopsis. These details were paired with a new trailer that previews each episode.

The highlight of the trailer is USS Callister: Into Infinity, the sequel to season 4’s Emmy-winning episode USS Callister. Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen reprise their roles from USS Callister for the sequel. Another season 7 episode, Paything, is a callback to Bandersnatch, the 2018 interactive movie.

View the season 7 details below.

Black Mirror season 7: Episode details

Common People

Runtime: 56 minutes

56 minutes Synopsis: When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost.

Cast: Chris O'Dowd as Mike, Rashida Jones as Amanda, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor

Bête Noire

Runtime: 49 minutes

49 minutes Synopsis: Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn’t seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there’s something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices.

Cast: Siena Kelly as Maria, Rosy McEwen as Verity, Michael Workéyè as Kae,Ben Bailey Smith as Gabe, Amber Grappy as Yudy, Ravi Aujla as Mr. Ditta, Elena Sanz as Camille, and Hanna Griffiths as Luisa

Hotel Reverie

Runtime: 76 minutes

76 minutes Synopsis: Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She’s got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.

Cast: Emma Corrin as Dorothy, Issa Rae as Brandy, Awkwafina as Kimmy, and Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth

Plaything

Runtime: 45 minutes

45 minutes Synopsis: An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren’t expecting.

Cast: Peter Capaldi as older Cameron Walker, Lewis Gribben as younger Cameron Walker, James Nelson Joyce as DCI Kano, Michele Austin as Jen, Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, and Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur

Eulogy

Runtime: 46 minutes

46 minutes Synopsis: An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his past.

Cast: Paul Giamatti as Phillip and Patsy Ferran as The Guide

USS Callister: Into Infinity

Runtime: 88 minutes

88 minutes Synopsis: Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning.

Cast: Cristin Milioti as Nanette, Jimmi Simpson as Walton, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer, and Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani

Details via Netflix.

Black Mirror season 7 streams on April 10 on Netflix.