The 10 best Black Mirror episodes are thought-provoking, disturbing, mesmerizing

Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi series Black Mirror is this generation’s The Twilight Zone, but with a modern, technology-driven twist. Dark, ominous stories examine what might happen if technological development, and our seemingly innocuous digital habits, were taken too far. Surprise endings or terrifying awakenings are at the core of every episode, so it’s no surprise that each of the short but compelling seasons has mesmerized viewers.

In 2015, Netflix outbid the U.K.’s Channel 4 for the Britain-born series, commissioning 12 episodes that were to be divided equally into the third and fourth seasons of the series. Season 3 debuted last year, and season 4 was released on December 29, 2017.

After having indulged in all 19 thought-provoking episodes to date, we’ve selected the cream of the crop – the best 10 episodes, which we’ve ranked from 10th to our numero uno. Note: There are lots of spoilers ahead.

10. USS Callister (season 4, episode 1) When you start watching the first episode of the latest season of Black Mirror, you might initially think you selected the wrong series when this Star Trek-inspired episode begins. It’s a departure from what Black Mirror fans are used to, featuring comedic elements and special effects. But don’t be fooled: the dark, sinister undertones are still at the heart of the story. The episode looks at what happens when a reclusive and bitter tech programmer and video game company co-founder uses a secret, simulated world in his game to become the powerful man he wishes he was in real life. Everyone who has crossed him becomes a digital clone in the virtual world, unable to escape this alternate life of torture — they are his digital slaves whenever he decides to plug in and “play.” The episode has been so popular that it has led to talk of a potential spinoff series.

9. Arkangel (season 4, episode 2) How much use of parental controls is too much? We get a glimpse in this episode, directed by Jodie Foster, when a mother signs her young child up for an implant with the intention of being able to locate her if she gets lost. But, like plenty of technology today, she gets caught up in those seemingly harmless added features, including live-streaming the child’s point of view, filtering out inappropriate or frightening images (ranging from brutal violence and blood to a menacing dog), and even checking vitals like an amped-up activity tracker. As the episode rapidly moves through time, mom finds that having the control at her fingertips is too much to resist, and her meddling backfires in more ways than one.

8. Hated in the Nation (season 3, episode 6) Every action should have consequences, and that also applies to the internet, where people often hide behind a cloak of anonymity. A seemingly harmless Twitter hashtag, #DeathTo, becomes far more sinister when someone decides to take the tweet requests literally. It’s a horrifying “I’ll show you” wake-up call for those who view the internet as a place where they can post harmful content without consequence.

7. Fifteen Million Merits (season 1, episode 2) Ever watch reality TV “stars” and think of them as mere hamsters in a celebrity cage who do whatever is necessary to get their so-called 15 minutes of fame? Their misfortunes and mistakes are turned into ad-fueled spectacles, and this episode takes this notion and runs with it. In this warped depiction of society, people are literally trapped in an enclosed space with constant screen stimulation, and forced to ride stationary bikes to acquire “merits” that can be exchanged for necessities and niceties. Finally making it onto an X Factor-esque reality series, one ambitious singer is pushed into the world of pornography instead, while the friend who tried to defend her with threats of suicide doesn’t affect change, but rather gets his own weekly show.

6. Nosedive (season 3, episode 1) Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, it’s a terrifying look at what could become of our obsessions with social media approval and attention. In this new world, social ranking, including how many “Likes” you get, not only influences how you think about yourself, but serves as actual currency. Everyone from the man who serves you coffee in the morning to your Uber driver and co-workers can make or break your social “rating” based on their interactions with you. Your overall score can affect a job promotion, where you shop, or even live. Consequently, it creates a Stepford Wives-like society where no one is comfortable showing their true feelings.

5. White Bear (season 2, episode 5) Like many other episodes in the series, it’s the jaw-dropping twist ending that really brings this one together, and makes you rethink the concept of crime and punishment. A horrified woman running from masked men chasing her with guns discovers she’s part of a staged show that she’s forced to unknowingly participate in, again and again, thanks to a daily memory wipe. After abducting and brutally killing a young child, this is the woman’s technology-fueled cruel and unusual criminal punishment.

4. White Christmas (season 2, episode 4) If technology could literally remove people from your life by making you unable to physically see them, and trap a person within his own consciousness, this episode reveals what that might look like. Not only is one such man a prisoner of his own mind, but he’s stuck reliving Christmas Day, and a moment where he realizes he has killed an older man and caused a young child to die. Look out for Jon Hamm in a key role.

3. San Junipero (season 3, episode 4) Universally lauded and the winner of two Emmys, this touching episode explores the idea of life and death, as well as existing in a simulated reality. While much of the story follows two very opposite young women in the ’80s exploring their romantic love for one another, the underlying theme is that of “life” after death. Both women are actually elderly, one a quadriplegic, but experiencing this “life” virtually. They’re faced with a tough decision: Do they vacate their ailing human bodies and join one another in a simulated reality, living out “life” through their conscious minds after death?

2. The Entire History of You (season 1, episode 3) Imagine being able to record everything you see and hear. A “grain” implanted behind the ear in this fictional world does just that, allowing you to play back an argument, conversation, childhood memory — pretty much anything — at any given time. While it might seem fun and useful at first, such power can lead to unfortunate events. One man in this episode discovers how what might sound great in theory can quickly turn very dark.