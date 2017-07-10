‘BoJack Horseman’ will return for 13-episode season 4 in September

Why it matters to you BoJack Horseman's fourth season was announced a while back but now we know the exact date for one of the most popular comedy series on Netflix.

It is not every day that an animated TV series addresses depression and substance abuse, but those days are coming back again — the wild antics of BoJack Horseman will be returning to Netflix for a fourth season on September 8.

The show’s official Twitter account made the announcement of when the show would return a little less than a year after the show was renewed for a fourth season. Netflix has not released much information, but the IMDB page for the fourth season suggests the new season of BoJack Horseman will consist of 13 episodes, roughly the same as the first three seasons. The fourth season will also make BoJack Horseman one of Netflix’s longest running original series.

Will Arnett will return to voice the self-loathing main character, BoJack. Series regulars Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, and Amy Sedaris will also return to reprise their usual roles. In a December interview, show creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg suggested all of the main characters will not be together at the start of season 4. “Let’s be a little more meticulous about it and mark, OK, where is BoJack at with this character right now,” Bob-Waksberg said. “How do we want to play that when they come into contact again? I think we were very careful about that.” Bob-Waksberg is also currently working on the script for The Lego Movie sequel.

The show anchored by an animated horse has been a critical darling for Netflix. The last two seasons have won best animated series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards. This will mark the second Netflix series Arnett will appear in this year after the second season of Flaked premiered in June.

The crude Netflix comedy goes places a lot of shows would not, but there are places it seems it will not go. In June, all of BoJack Horseman‘s episodes were pulled from Chinese streaming service iQyi. Officials from the company explained the show was removed because “adjustments need to be made to the content.” Netflix struck a deal with iQyi months earlier to have some of its original content on the popular Chinese streaming service after Netflix has been unable to launch in China.