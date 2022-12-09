The Boston Celtics will travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch. The last time these two teams played, the Warriors hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy in Boston this past June as Golden State defeated Boston 4-2 in the series to win the NBA Championship. Steph Curry won Finals MVP for the first time in his career, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the series.
As of now, the Celtics are the better basketball team as they sit atop the NBA as the highest-scoring offense in the league, with an impressive average of 120.8 points per game. On the other hand, the Warriors have stumbled out of the gate with a 13-13 record. When healthy, the starting lineup might be the best in the league, but the bench is nonexistent, as the Warriors own the league’s second-worst net rating of -5.2
When is the game between the Celtics and the Warriors?
The game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 10. The game will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The announcers for the game will be Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, and Lisa Salters.
How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors
To watch the Celtics take on the Warriors, tune into ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET for tip-off. Coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET with NBA Countdown. The game is available on the ABC app from your smartphone, tablet, and connected devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Celtics vs. Warriors can also be seen on your computer via ABC.com. Log in with your cable provider for full access.
In addition to ABC, check out broadcast affiliates in Boston (NBC Sports Boston) and San Francisco (NBC Sports Bay Area) for pregame and postgame coverage.Watch Celtics vs. Warriors on ABC
How to stream Celtics vs. Warriors
How can you stream Celtics vs. Warriors? It will be available to stream on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.Stream Celtics vs. Warriors on WatchESPN
Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch Celtics vs. Warriors via streaming. ABC can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and is bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which each cost $40 per month or $55 per month if combined. Both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.
Meet the teams
The Boston Celtics enter the game with the best record in the NBA, 21-5. The Celtics are 3-0 on their current road trip, with one of those wins coming against the second-best team in the Western Conference,e the Phoenix Suns. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look like two All-NBA players as the duo average a combined 57 points and 15 rebounds per game.
The Golden State Warriors sit at 13-13, an unexpected record for the defending champions at this point in the season. If the season ended today, the Warriors occupy the 10th seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors’ success will depend on the status of Curry and Andrew Wiggins, who missed the previous game due to injury.
