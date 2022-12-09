How to watch Celtics vs. Warriors

To watch the Celtics take on the Warriors, tune into ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET for tip-off. Coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET with NBA Countdown. The game is available on the ABC app from your smartphone, tablet, and connected devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV. Celtics vs. Warriors can also be seen on your computer via ABC.com. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

In addition to ABC, check out broadcast affiliates in Boston (NBC Sports Boston) and San Francisco (NBC Sports Bay Area) for pregame and postgame coverage.

How to stream Celtics vs. Warriors

How can you stream Celtics vs. Warriors? It will be available to stream on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.

Without a cable provider, there are other ways to watch Celtics vs. Warriors via streaming. ABC can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and is bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which each cost $40 per month or $55 per month if combined. Both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

WARRIORS at CELTICS | FULL GAME 6 NBA FINALS HIGHLIGHTS | June 16, 2022

The Boston Celtics enter the game with the best record in the NBA, 21-5. The Celtics are 3-0 on their current road trip, with one of those wins coming against the second-best team in the Western Conference,e the Phoenix Suns. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look like two All-NBA players as the duo average a combined 57 points and 15 rebounds per game.

The Golden State Warriors sit at 13-13, an unexpected record for the defending champions at this point in the season. If the season ended today, the Warriors occupy the 10th seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors’ success will depend on the status of Curry and Andrew Wiggins, who missed the previous game due to injury.