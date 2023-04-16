 Skip to main content
2023 Boston Marathon live stream: how to watch the event for free

Dan Girolamo
By

On the third Monday in April, also known as Patriots’ Day, the best distance runners in the world gather in Massachusetts for the Boston Marathon. It’s the world’s oldest annual marathon, and 2023 marks the 127th running of the Boston Marathon. This year’s race on April 17 is extremely significant, as it marks 10 years since the tragic bombing of the marathon in 2013.

With over 30,000 participants, runners will be sent out in groups all morning. The men’s professional runners will start at 9:37 a.m. ET and the women’s professional runners will begin at 9:47 a.m. ET. Find out how to stream the 2023 Boston Marathon below.

Related Videos

Watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on ESPN

The finish line of the Boston Marathon.
Ziellinie

For the first time in two decades, the Boston Marathon will air on ESPN. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET and will last until 1 p.m. ET. The race will also air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. If you live in the Boston area, WCVB-TV will broadcast the marathon in partnership with ESPN. ESPN’s coverage will include live reports from Boston that will run on the network’s premier highlight show, SportsCenter.

Watch 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on ESPN

Watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

If you do not have cable, ESPN is available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. There are two price plans for Hulu with Live TV, and both packages include Disney+ and ESPN+. The cheaper package costs $70 per month and features Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Not only can users watch ESPN, but thanks to the bundle, they can enjoy Disney programs from Star Wars and Marvel, along with shows for a more mature audience, such as Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends.com

If you subscribe to Sling TV, then ESPN can be accessed on the service, which means the Boston Marathon will be available to stream. Sling TV packages — orange and blue — range from $40 to $60 monthly. However, the first month is half off. Channels available on Sling TV encompass sports, entertainment, and news, including ESPN, TNT, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, and History Channel.

Watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on iPhone..

YouTube TV is one of the best value subscription services because of what it offers. The service provides over 100 channels of live television, including ESPN, truTV, Fox News, FX, and USA. A monthly subscription costs $73. However, YouTube TV is slashing that price for new subscribers to $63 for the first three months.

Hesitant to sign up? You can enjoy a FREE trial, so if you sign up today, you can stream the marathon for free.

Watch 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With over 100 live channels, Fubo TV is a great alternative to cable, especially considering the service has no hidden fees or contracts. Users can subscribe to the Pro ($75 per month), Elite ($85 per month), or Premiere ($95 per month) packages. There is also a special Latino package for $33 monthly. Name a channel, and chances are Fubo TV has it. ESPN, Comedy Central, CBS, MSG, National Geographic, and TLC can all be accessed with a Fubo TV package.

Subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN in use on laptop.

If you are an American traveling abroad who wants to watch the Boston Marathon on ESPN, then you will most likely need a VPN, or virtual private network. NordVPN is one of the top VPN services on the market. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it out.

