In the early 1960s, a serial killer murdered over a dozen women in Boston, with the media dubbing him the “Boston Strangler.” Now, the untold true story of how two reporters broke the story is highlighted in the first trailer for the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.

Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game) stars as Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Record-American newspaper who makes the first connection to the Boston Strangler murders. When McLaughlin shares her discovery with her boss (Adaptation’s Chris Cooper), her revelation is immediately shot down. To continue her investigation, McLaughlin discloses this information to colleague Jean Cole (The Leftovers’ Carrie Coon), who joins her in the pursuit of the truth. Despite facing sexism in the industry, McLaughlin and Cole put their own lives at risk to find and stop the murderer.

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights), Boston Strangler also stars Alessandro Nivola (Spin Me Round), Morgan Spector (Homeland), David Dastmalchian (The Boogeyman), Bill Camp (The Night Of), Robert John Burke (Intrusion), and Rory Cochrane (Argo). Ridley Scott (The Last Duel), Kevin J. Walsh (House of Gucci), Tom Ackerley (Promising Young Woman), Josey McNamara (Promising Young Woman), and Michael Pruss (American Woman) will produce.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, ABC will release an affiliated podcast on March 1 titled Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler. Hosted by Boston Globe journalist Dick Lehr, the three-part narrative series will explore the case through interviews with family members, authors, writers, and criminologists who have followed and been connected to the Boston Strangler. The podcast will also explore if there was more than one killer.

Boston Strangler starts streaming on March 17 on Hulu.

