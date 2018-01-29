‘Maze Runner’ opening weekend knocks ‘Jumanji’ off the top of the box office

It took almost four weeks, but Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle no longer wears the crown in Hollywood. The new king of the box office is Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the concluding chapter in the trilogy based on novelist James Dashner’s dystopian sci-fi series.

The final installment of the Maze Runner series had an impressive premiere, particularly given the long delay since the previous chapter, 2015’s Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials. The forced delay due to an injury suffered by lead actor Dylan O’Brien pushed the release of The Death Cure back several years, but the film doesn’t appear to have suffered too much because of it. The first two films in the series had opening weekends of $32.5 million and $30.3 million, respectively, but the $23.5 million premiere for The Death Cure was at the high end of pundits’ predictions.

Judging by the opening weekend numbers and reviews for The Death Cure, the Maze Runner franchise is probably ending at just the right time. The trilogy-ending installment has the lowest reviews of the series so far on professional review aggregator RottenTomatoes (a mere 45 percent approval rating) and audience polling site CinemaScore (a B+ grade).

# Title Weekend U.S. Total Worldwide Total 1. Maze Runner: The Death Cure $23.5M $23.5M $105.5M 2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $16.4M $338M $822M 3. Hostiles $10.2M $12M $12M 4. The Greatest Showman $9.5M $126.4M $259.5M 5. The Post $8.8M $58.5M $83M 6. 12 Strong $8.6M $29.7M $35.1M 7. Den of Thieves $8.3M $28.5M $28.5M 8. The Shape of Water $5.7M $37.6M $51.5M 9. Paddington 2 $5.5M $32M $185.8M 10. Padmaavat $4.2M $4.7M $4.7M

As for the rest of the weekend’s top ten films, Jumanji relinquished its three-week hold on the top spot, but continued its strong run in theaters. Now the third highest-grossing movie of all time for Sony Pictures, Jumanji has far exceeded expectations and isn’t showing any signs of dropping off any time soon.

Also holding strong is the circus musical The Greatest Showman, which is continuing to chug along week after week without any huge weekends, and instead enjoying a fairly impressive, stable run that keeps adding to its overall numbers.

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water also had a nice weekend, and after earning an industry-leading 13 Academy Award nominations this year, it makes sense that the film got a nice bump this week. Another 1,001 theaters were added to its run over the weekend, and the acclaimed merman romance movie did well with that additional exposure.

The only other new release to crack the top ten was Indian historical film Padmaavat, which earned $4.2 million from 324 theaters. The film set a new record for a Bollywood movies by passing the $3.6 million mark set in 2014 by the film PK.

It’s another relatively quiet weekend on the horizon, with the horror film Winchester the most notable new release. At this point, it’s really just the calm before the Black Panther storm. Marvel Studios’ next surefire blockbuster hits theaters February 16.