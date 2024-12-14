 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

What is Boy Band? Ryan Reynolds talks next project with Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy

By
Deadpool and Wolverine look at a monitor from a car.
Jay Maidment / 20th Century Studios and Marvel

At the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson dances to NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye during the opening credits. Whether that inspired star Ryan Reynolds to pursue music in his next project is debatable. However, one thing is clear: Reynolds wants to reunite with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Hugh Jackman, and director, Shawn Levy, to make Boy Band.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds revealed his plans to make Boy Band, a movie about former boy band members who reunite as middle-aged men. Reynolds said he’s trying to figure out the “smartest way” to make Boy Band happen, which includes writing the script and making it for significantly less money than Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

“I’m on a second draft. The first draft was incredible and written by one of my favorite writers, Jesse Andrews,” Reynolds said. “Now, I’m on my lonesome. There are no dates or anything just yet. I’m not filming anything for at least a year. This feels like it needs to have an extremely modest budget and one that wouldn’t be all about going to pay above-the-line actors. Shawn, Hugh, and I are open to creative ways to make this movie at an absolute bargain.”

Boy Band has long been set up at Paramount Pictures, where Reynolds has a first-look deal through his company, Maximum Effort. Reynolds wants to explore how many boy band members struggle in adulthood as they fight to “get their lives back.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“A lot of members of boy bands — and there are a lot of them — had managers who left them high and dry,” Reynolds said. “They experienced levels of fame that would be very difficult for anyone to navigate, let alone an adolescent, when you are farming out your self-worth to an audience of screaming people. It creates a kind of arrested cultural development. They’re forever associated with that period of time in their lives.

Related

“This would be about people in their 40s and 50s trying to get their lives back,” Reynolds continued. “I think there is something beautiful about that. The north star for me as a producer is joy. I feel like cynicism is a contracting industry, and doesn’t have a great shelf life.”

Reynolds and company are still riding high off the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024 at $1.3 billion. The Marvel movie is now streaming on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will reunite for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Logan and Deadpool, respectively.

In 2017, Hugh Jackman hung up his adamantium claws and retired from the role of Wolverine after a moving performance in Logan. But old X-Men never stay dead forever. Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds posted a video in which he apologized to fans for the lack of Deadpool 3 news at D23 Expo. But he made up for it by facetiously confessing to having no idea what to do for the third movie ... except to bring Jackman back as Wolverine.

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1574865217141481477

Read more
Free Guy helmer Shawn Levy will direct Deadpool 3 for Marvel
Brianna Hildebrand and Ryan Reynolds as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Deadpool next to a CGI Colossus in Deadpool

It's official: Deadpool 3 finally has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Free Guy helmer Shawn Levy is in talks to reunite with Ryan Reynolds for the new Deadpool sequel.

Levy and Reynolds have previously collaborated on both Free Guy and Netflix's The Adam Project, which was released today. And there's more good news for fans of the first two Deadpool movies: Original screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are now back on Deadpool 3. They are replacing Bob's Burgers scribes Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, who wrote the previous draft of Deadpool 3.

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024
A group of people stand on a stage and wave.

Sci-fi manages to find a way into Netflix's batch of most popular movies in December. This week, Subservience is the sci-fi movie shooting up the charts. If M3GAN was a beautiful woman, then it would be the robot in Subservience. Many of the film's scenes are going viral on social media, including one that involves a shower you'll have to see to believe.

Beyond the homepage, the streamer's sci-fi genre page features action movies, blockbusters, indies, thrillers, and comedies. There is something for every sci-fi lover. To make your decision easier, read our guide for the best sci-fi movies to watch this month. Our picks include the sequel to a popular live-action franchise, a family comedy, and a polarizing adaptation of a famous author's popular novel.

Read more