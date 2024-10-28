 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

This overlooked 1999 movie is the closest Martin Scorsese ever got to making a horror film

By
A man walks down steps in Bringing Out the Dead.
Paramount

Martin Scorsese is a director who is known, above all else, for directing gangster movies. Now, that’s not really a fair characterization of his career. Scorsese has dipped his toes in a variety of different genres during his decades of success, and made great movies across basically every kind of movie he’s touched.

In that storied career, though, Scorsese has only dipped his toe into the world of horror on maybe three occasions. With Cape Fear, he remade a classic of the 1960s about a family being stalked by a recently released convict. More recently, he directed Shutter Island, a story about a pair of detectives who travel to a remote island that houses an insane asylum after a patient goes missing.

Sandwiched in between those two movies is Bringing Out the Dead, one of the strangest and most upsetting movies in his entire filmography. The film stars Nicolas Cage (Longlegs) as a paramedic in New York City who is suffering from both depression and burnout, in part because he hasn’t successfully saved a patient in months. Throughout the film, Cage’s Frank is haunted by the ghost of a teenage addict he failed to save, and he becomes more and more cynical about whether he’s doing anything meaningful at all.

Recommended Videos

Shutter Island and Cape Fear both have more explicit horror premises, but Bringing Out the Dead is nonetheless the scariest movie Scorsese has ever made. Here are four reasons why.

Related

It’s filled with a deeper dread than your average horror film

While there are few explicit jump scares in Bringing Out the Dead, the movie is instead filled with all of the horrible things that happen in real life. In Scorsese’s imagining, being a paramedic is akin to seeing people at their worst and most desperate, and it often means responding to medical emergencies where you can’t really do anything to save anyone. It’s a parade of death and pain, and it’s one that seems almost impossible to cope with.

Frank is partnered with three different men over the course of his shifts, and each of them seems to represent the various ways that you cope with a job as terrible as this one. John Goodman plays a man who copes by focusing on the more mundane aspects of the job, like when the best time is to grab a meal or have some fun. Ving Rhames plays an ultrareligious EMT whose faith guides him in the work he does. Tom Sizemore, meanwhile, plays a rageful, violent man who takes pleasure in beating on the people he’s supposed to help. Each one of these men is dealing with the mundane horrors of the parade of death that they bear witness to, and trying to find a way out.

Cage is playing exhaustion more than terror

Bringing out the Dead
Paramount Pictures

There are, of course, a couple of moments when Scorsese allows Cage to uncork the qualities that make him a special actor. For the most part, though, Bringing Out the Dead features a restrained performance that emphasizes all the ways this job has worn Frank down into a man who exists only for the routine of the life he’s in. Frank doesn’t seem to experience joy, or really any other emotion besides despair, and his performance is so unsettling precisely because it’s so easy to understand how the horrors he has witnessed could bring him to that place.

For most of its runtime, the film is so devoid of hope that all it leaves you with is the feeling that Frank’s numbness is the only appropriate response to a world filled with cruelty.

It’s chaotic in a way that feels true to life

Patricia Arquette And Nicolas Cage In 'Bringing Out the Dead'
Paramount Pictures

Most people watching Bringing Out the Dead have never had the experience of being a paramedic themselves, but the movie seems to capture the chaos of that lifestyle well. Your life is defined by instability, with the only constant being the schedule that you keep. Horror movies, at least at their best, often build tension and then artfully release it in a way that terrifies the audience.

Scorsese does that to perfection here, but the effect is not to make you jump or squirm in your seat. Instead, the tension that builds comes from the realization that the chaos Frank is dealing with is not some aberration from his normal job, but the norm itself.

It offers up a ray of hope

Nicolas Cage in Bringing Out the Dead
Paramount Pictures

There are plenty of horror movies that end in unrelenting bleakness, and there’s something admirable about leaving people with an emotion that’s unsettling. Bringing Out the Dead has the opposite trajectory, though. It starts at the bleakest possible moment, and for most of its running time, that’s what it’s focused on.

In its final moments, though, it suggests both that Frank is ultimately a noble, but flawed person, and that it really is possible to move past the terrible things that have happened in your life. We’re not defined by the horror we experience, or at least this movie suggests that we don’t have to be. The world is a scary, terrible place, but Bringing Out the Dead is a movie about one of the heroes fighting, often in vain, to make it a little bit better.

Bringing Out the Dead is streaming on Paramount+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
28 Years Later trilogy plans confirmed and first plot details revealed
Cillian Murphy stands in an abandoned London in 28 Days Later.

New plot details for Sony Pictures' 28 Years Later have been revealed. The long-awaited sequel is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025 — 22 years after its franchise's parent film, 28 Days Later, was originally released and 18 years after that movie's sequel, 28 Weeks Later, made its theatrical debut in 2007. The new film marks a reunion between 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, and a sequel, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, has already been announced.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is set to helm the sequel, which began filming in August. While The Bone Temple's full cast has not yet been announced, it will be based on a screenplay written by Garland and Boyle. It has been previously reported that The Bone Temple could ultimately be just the second installment of a planned trilogy. Those intentions have now been reaffirmed by one of the stars of 28 Years Later, who has also shared some new insight into the forthcoming film's mysterious plot.

Read more
Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley reveals why she finds her return as Rey ‘scary’
star wars daisy ridley rey jedi order movie return scary smirks on tatooine in episode 9 the rise of skywalker

Last year, Lucasfilm announced a handful of promising new film projects set within the Star Wars universe, including one that will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order following the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy subsequently confirmed in an interview with IGN that the film will take place 15 years after the conclusion of Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy and will find the Jedi "in disarray" and Rey trying to rebuild the Order "based on the books, based on what she promised Luke (Mark Hamill)."

Since then, progress on the project has been slow. Its original writers, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, departed the project in March 2023, and their replacement, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, reportedly parted ways with the film recently as well. For her part, Daisy Ridley has remained fairly tight-lipped about the project and its status. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, she did open up about actually preparing to reprise her life-changing Star Wars role.

Read more
The 25 best YouTube videos for kids (October 2024)
Mark Rober holding out a drone while giving the commencement speech at MIT.

Whether you like it or not, kids are going to watch YouTube. The site is filled with a seemingly endless selection of videos from which to choose. With older kids, you don't want them watching content that's not appropriate, or stuff that will "rot their brain." With younger kids, while you might not want to plop them in front of a screen for hours on end, there are helpful, educational videos worth watching with them for short spurts of time.

We have scoured YouTube to bring you this list of the best YouTube videos for kids. There are options for kids of all ages, each with an educational component that's also fun and engaging. For older kids, there are videos that will help them with their homework, presented in a style they'll appreciate. There are even inspirational ones to give them a little pick-me-up when they need it.
Baby's First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
Rock 'N Learn
Best for Ages 1-3
Baby’s First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
The sooner you can introduce your babies and toddlers to letters, numbers, words, and colors, the better. Even though it might not seem like it’s sinking in, it might very well be. This adorable video begins with cartoon kids scuttling into a room one by one, showing a card with the image of a specific item on it, like a couch, table, door, and more. The word appears underneath, along with close-up images of lips annunciating these words to help toddlers imitate them.
What’s great is that two images are shown for each item so kids don’t think every truck has to look like a big red one or every ball is bright blue. The video progresses to show different colors in a similar fashion as well. You can play it with your toddler daily for a short 12-minute learning session. With the repetition, your toddlers will pick up things eventually and be saying and identifying everything from cars to blocks and shoes in no time.

Read more