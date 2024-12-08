BritBox unveils 2025 slate of new and returning TV shows

With several weeks left to go in 2024, BritBox, the go-to streaming service for all British TV obsessives, has unveiled its 2025 slate of new and returning TV shows. The platform also released a 90-second preview featuring footage from many of its forthcoming additions, including the Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan-starring Douglas is Cancelled and the Anjelica Huston and Matthew Rhys-led Agatha Christie adaptation Towards Zero. The sizzle reel features footage from the new seasons of beloved returning shows like Vera, Karen Pirie, and Blue Lights as well.

“BritBox anticipates our most electrifying year yet, delivering a slate of premium television to delight BritBox fans and new audiences,” commented Robert Schildhouse, President of BritBox North America and GM BritBox International, in conjunction with the 2025 lineup’s unveiling.

“From inspired re-imaginings of well-known tales to dramas filled with surprise, intrigue and emotional resonance, BritBox presents gripping narratives, complex challenges, and dynamic characters, crafted by powerhouse talent in front of and behind the camera. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter of BritBox’s story on screen in 2025.”

The new year will kick off in noteworthy fashion for the streaming service with the BritBox premiere of Vera season 14 on January 2. That month will also feature the premiere of Father Brown season 12, while new shows like A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Ludwig, and I, Jack Wright are currently set to debut in February, March, and May, respectively.

You can find the full announced 2025 BritBox slate below:

Vera season 14 (January 2)

Father Brown season 12 (January TBA)

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards (February 16)

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story (February 17)

Death in Paradise season 14 (February TBA)

Lost Boys & Fairies (March 4)

Douglas is Cancelled (March 6)

Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet (March 8)

Ludwig season 1 (March 20)

Karen Pirie season 2 (April TBA)

Beyond Paradise season 3 (April TBA)

Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero (Spring 2025)

2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises (May 11)

I, Jack Wright (May 2025)

Outrageous (Summer 2025)

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 4 (Summer 2025)

The Cleaner season 3 (Summer 2025)

Silent Witness season 28 (Summer 2025)

Code of Silence (Fall 2025)

Blue Lights season 3 (TBA)

Lynley (TBA)

Riot Women (TBA)

Death Valley (TBA)

A BritBox subscription is available starting at $8.99/month with a 7-day free trial.