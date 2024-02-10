 Skip to main content
Can you watch the Super Bowl on Hulu with Live TV in 2024?

The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.
Hulu

Not all NFL fans will be able to make the trip to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, so if you’ll be watching from home, you need to make sure that your preferred streaming service will be showing the big game.

Hulu with Live TV is one of the premier streaming services available right now for live content, but will it allow its subscribers to watch the 2024 NFL championship match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers? Read on to find out, as well as to get some tips on making the Super Bowl LVIII experience even better.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Hulu with Live TV?

If you’re a Hulu with Live TV subscriber, you’ll be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII because your plan will have access to CBS, which will be airing the big game this year. If you’ll be watching the championship match with your children, you can also choose to watch on Nickelodeon, which is also included in your Hulu with Live TV subscription, as the network will be broadcasting a kid-friendly and slimed-up version of Super Bowl 2024. It doesn’t matter which channel you choose though, as you’ll be able to follow all the action towards the lifting of this year’s Lombardi Trophy.

A Hulu with Live TV subscription costs $77 per month, including ESPN+ and Disney+ with ads. That’s a lot of value from the monthly fee, but unfortunately, that’s what you have to pay if you want to watch Super Bowl LVIII on the service. While there’s a Hulu free trial for the basic ad-supported service with an expansive, non-live catalog of shows and movies, there’s no Hulu with Live TV free trial that you can sign up for.

You’ll be getting a lot from signing up for Hulu with Live TV though. In addition to the sports programs on ESPN+ and Disney+, you’ll have access to sports-focused live TV channels like Big Ten Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, and SEC Network.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Hulu with Live TV from anywhere

Hulu with Live TV subscribers who find themselves outside of the country on the day of Super Bowl LVIII still have a chance of using the service to watch the championship match, even if there are geoblocking restrictions. All you need is to install a VPN, which will change your device’s location to the US so that you can access Hulu with Live TV as if you’re back home.

If you don’t have a VPN installed on your device yet, we highly recommend taking advantage of the NordVPN free trial. It comes in the form of a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can install and activate the service for its $13 fee for its monthly plan, and once Super Bowl LVIII is over, you can request a refund through NordVPN’s customer support. It will be a waste if you’ve already paid for your Hulu with Live TV subscription but you won’t be able to use it to watch the big game, so installing NordVPN could be the solution that you’re looking for.

