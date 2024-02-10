Can you watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus in 2024?

Are you ready for Super Bowl LVIII? For those who won’t be going to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battle it out for the NFL championship, the good news is that you can watch the big game from the comfort of your own home.

Paramount Plus is one of the most popular streaming services in the market right now, but will it let you watch the Super Bowl? Read on to find out, including our recommendations on elevating your Super Bowl LVIII experience — even if you’re overseas for the weekend.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus?

The short answer: yes. You’ll be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII with a Paramount Plus subscription, including the highly-anticipated Super Bowl 2024 halftime show headlined by Usher, and all of the commercials. Just log on to the service before the big game starts on Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. ET, and get ready to cheer for your favorite team and players. It’s highly recommended that you have a backup internet connection ready, just in case your main connection lags in the middle of the game.

If you haven’t subscribed to Paramount Plus yet, you can pay for either an ad-supported subscription at $6 per month, or a premium ad-free subscription at $12 per month. If you don’t want to commit beyond Super Bowl 2024, that’s fine too — Paramount Plus offers a one-week free trial, so you can watch the NFL championship match and get a few more days to explore the service before signing up.

Beyond Super Bowl LVIII, Paramount Plus is a decent service for NFL fans because you’ll be able to watch regional games that are available from your local CBS affiliate. The ad-supported tier only streams the actual game though — you’ll have to sign up for the premium tier if you want post-game content. The other type of football is also available on Paramount Plus. imcluding the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus from anywhere

If you just so happened to be on a trip overseas during Super Bowl LVIII, don’t worry because you’ll still be able to watch the big game on Paramount Plus. You’ll have to sign up for a VPN though, because in addition to preventing any form of tracking on your online activity, one of the main purposes of the software is to make your device think that it’s back home in the US, instead of wherever you are in the world.

If you don’t have a VPN yet, it’s highly recommended that you sign up for a NordVPN free trial. It’s not free per se, as you’ll have to pay for the subscription — the standard subscription goes for $13 per month on a monthly plan — but you can request for a refund within NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. With a free trial from Paramount Plus and a money-back guarantee from NordVPN, you can watch Super Bowl LVIII from anywhere in the world, technically for free.

