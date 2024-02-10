 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus in 2024?

Aaron Mamiit
By
Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.
Paramount Plus

Are you ready for Super Bowl LVIII? For those who won’t be going to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battle it out for the NFL championship, the good news is that you can watch the big game from the comfort of your own home.

Paramount Plus is one of the most popular streaming services in the market right now, but will it let you watch the Super Bowl? Read on to find out, including our recommendations on elevating your Super Bowl LVIII experience — even if you’re overseas for the weekend.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus?

The short answer: yes. You’ll be able to watch Super Bowl LVIII with a Paramount Plus subscription, including the highly-anticipated Super Bowl 2024 halftime show headlined by Usher, and all of the commercials. Just log on to the service before the big game starts on Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. ET, and get ready to cheer for your favorite team and players. It’s highly recommended that you have a backup internet connection ready, just in case your main connection lags in the middle of the game.

Related

If you haven’t subscribed to Paramount Plus yet, you can pay for either an ad-supported subscription at $6 per month, or a premium ad-free subscription at $12 per month. If you don’t want to commit beyond Super Bowl 2024, that’s fine too — Paramount Plus offers a one-week free trial, so you can watch the NFL championship match and get a few more days to explore the service before signing up.

Beyond Super Bowl LVIII, Paramount Plus is a decent service for NFL fans because you’ll be able to watch regional games that are available from your local CBS affiliate. The ad-supported tier only streams the actual game though — you’ll have to sign up for the premium tier if you want post-game content. The other type of football is also available on Paramount Plus. imcluding the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus from anywhere

If you just so happened to be on a trip overseas during Super Bowl LVIII, don’t worry because you’ll still be able to watch the big game on Paramount Plus. You’ll have to sign up for a VPN though, because in addition to preventing any form of tracking on your online activity, one of the main purposes of the software is to make your device think that it’s back home in the US, instead of wherever you are in the world.

If you don’t have a VPN yet, it’s highly recommended that you sign up for a NordVPN free trial. It’s not free per se, as you’ll have to pay for the subscription — the standard subscription goes for $13 per month on a monthly plan — but you can request for a refund within NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee. With a free trial from Paramount Plus and a money-back guarantee from NordVPN, you can watch Super Bowl LVIII from anywhere in the world, technically for free.

Editors' Recommendations

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Alaves vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Surging up the La Liga table, Alaves get an important litmus test Saturday against Barcelona. The Babazorros have won three league matches in a row and captured 10 points in their last four to move up to 11th place, but they haven't beaten Barca since September of 2016, setting this up as a very intriguing matchup.

The match kicks off very shortly, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will stream live on ESPN+. There's no free trial, but the match will also be televised on ESPN Deportes (Spanish broadcast), which is available on three different streaming services that all offer a free trial. Here's everything you need to know to watch Alaves vs Barcelona live online.
Is There a Free Alaves vs Barcelona Live Stream?

Read more
Bayern vs Monchengladbach live stream: Can you watch for free?
how to watch psg vs bayern live stream feature

Bayern Munich host Borussia Monchengladbach at Allianz Arena on Saturday. These sides last met in September, with Bayern capturing the come-from-behind 2-1 victory thanks to second-half goals from Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel. Previous to that, however, Monchengladbach had won three of four against Bayern, setting this one up as an intriguing matchup despite the difference in record.

The match starts very soon, at 9:30 a.m. ET, and in the United States it's streaming live on ESPN+. There's no ESPN+ free trial, and no other way to watch a legal live stream in the US, so while your options are limited, it's also very straightforward and easy to start watching Bayern vs Monchengladbach right away.
Watch Bayern vs Monchengladbach on ESPN+

Read more
Heidenheim vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?
Fans holding Dortmund scarves in the air at a soccer match.

Heidenheim welcome Dortmund to Voith-Arena for a compelling Bundesliga matchup on Friday. It's been a while since either side lost a match in the league, as Dortmund have three wins and two draws in their last five, while Heidenheim have rattled off three consecutive draws to follow three straight victories.

The match is starting soon, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ if you're in the United States. That means that you won't be able to watch a legal live stream for free, but ESPN+ also proves to be worth having for any Bundesliga fan.
Watch Heidenheim vs Dortmund on ESPN+

Read more