Can you watch the Super Bowl on Peacock TV in 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is widely expected to be an exciting matchup. If you’re planning to watch Super Bowl LVIII from home, make sure that you have a streaming service where it will be available, because you wouldn’t want to find yourself scrambling after kickoff after finding out that your preferred service won’t show it.

NBC’s Peacock TV is one of the streaming services that showed NFL games for the 2023-2024 season, so will it show Super Bowl LVIII? If you’re one of its subscribers, here’s everything that you need to know, including tips on Super Bowl LVIII streaming.

Recommended Videos

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Peacock TV?

Peacock TV holds the record for the most-streamed live event in U.S. history from its exclusive stream of a January 14 NFL Wild Card game, which kicked off the Kansas City Chiefs’ title defense with a match against the Miami Dolphins. The NFL also aired 16 regular season games exclusively on streaming services, with one of them shown on Peacock TV.

With these information, you would think that Super Bowl LVIII will be available on Peacock TV. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case, as it’s not NBC’s turn this year to cover the spectacular event. Super Bowl LVIII will be shown on CBS and Paramount Plus, as well as streaming services that carry the network, so you’ll have to look elsewhere even if you just want to watch the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show or the commercials for the event.

This may be frustrating for some Peacock TV subscribers, but that doesn’t mean you should cancel your subscription. You may not be getting Super Bowl LVIII, but the service offers a heathy portfolio of live events across various sports, including basketball, football, soccer, and golf.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free (legally)

If you’ll be missing Super Bowl LVIII on Peacock TV, the good news is that there’s another legal and safe way. It’s through Fubo, which will let you watch the big game on 4K Ultra HD resolution at no extra charge. If your TV supports it, it’s highly recommended that you watch the championship match on this service because you’ll be enjoying sharp details and lifelike colors that will make you feel like you’re at Allegiant Stadium.

There’s a Fubo free trial that lasts seven days, so you have the option of signing up for it right now for the Super Bowl, and then you can decide afterwards if you’ll be proceeding with the subscription or you’ll be letting go of it. The base plan for Fubo starts at $80 per month for 183 channels and up to 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, so you can watch live events at a later time.

You can watch Super Bowl LVIII for free through Fubo, and you’ll be able to keep up with all of the other important sporting events if you sign up for the service. That’s much better than resorting to potentially unsafe links and settling for low-quality streams of the big game.

Editors' Recommendations