Can you watch the Super Bowl on Fubo TV in 2024?

With the Super Bowl on the verge of kickoff, football fans are scrambling to figure out where they can watch the game online. Among the best live TV streaming services is Fubo TV, and it’s one of the most popular streaming options among sports lovers. The game is being broadcast by CBS this year, which is great news if you’re a Fubo subscriber, as your local CBS network is included with a Fubo subscription. We’ve got more details on that, as well as some details for non-Fubo subscribers. And here’s a preview: you can watch the Super Bowl for free with Fubo.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Fubo TV?

Not only can you watch the Super Bowl on Fubo TV, but we find it to be the best place to do so. Fubo is incredibly popular among sports fans. Its channel offerings include the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, Bally Sports, USA Network, and several college sports networks. Fubo even has a couple of sports networks of its own to tap into. CBS, of course, is part of the lineup, which is where you’ll need to head in order to watch the Super Bowl on Fubo.

If you aren’t already a Fubo subscriber, there’s some great news if you’re hoping to watch the Super Bowl for free. A Fubo free trial is available. It’s good for seven days and offers full access to the entirety of Fubo’s channel lineups, including CBS and this year’s Super Bowl. The Fubo free trial is a great way to watch the Super Bowl if you’re currently subscribed to another streaming service that isn’t carrying the game. It will keep you from having to fork out a full month’s subscription cost just to watch one game. It can also be a great opportunity to explore what Fubo has to offer. If you’re currently subscribed elsewhere you might like it enough to make a switch, and if you aren’t currently subscribed to a streaming service at all you may find Fubo worth subscribing to.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Fubo TV from anywhere

A virtual private network is something you should consider if you value your online privacy, but it’s also something you’ll likely need to have in place if you’re outside of the United States when the Super Bowl kicks off. A VPN can come in handy for a lot of things, but it’s especially valuable when it comes to getting around geographic restrictions streaming services often have in place. You can pair a VPN service such as NordVPN with your Fubo subscription to watch the Super Bowl from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and you can explore what NodVPN has to offer with a NordVPN free trial. If you’re new to both Fubo and NordVPN, you can combine your Fubo free trial with a NordVPN free trial to watch the Super Bowl for free.

