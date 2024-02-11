Can you watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV in 2024?

The biggest game of the year for football fans is coming up, and everyone is scrambling to figure out if the Super Bowl is available to watch on their favorite live TV streaming services. Sling TV is among the favorites of many. Sports fans in particular are drawn to Sling, as it has a wide range of sports networks in its channel lineups. CBS is the television network covering the Super Bowl broadcast, and unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS. This means you won’t be able to watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV. There are other convenient options available, though, and they include a way to watch the Super Bowl for free.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV?

The Super Bowl is not available to watch on Sling TV, as Sling doesn’t include CBS in any of its channel lineups. This is no reason to avoid Sling as a primary streaming service, however. It’s highly regarded amongst its users for its ease of use and quality channel lineups. It looks and feels like a traditional cable or satellite service when it comes to its user interface, making it a popular service to start with for newcomers to moving away from cable and satellite subscriptions.

Sling TV has two base subscription plans. They each come in at $40 per month, and they can be combined for a monthly price of $55. With the Sling Orange plan you’ll find networks like ESPN, ESPN2, AMC, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, History Channel, and Freeform. With Sling Blue you’ll get networks like Discovery Channel, E!, FS1, FX, NFL Network, and truTV.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free (legally)

With Sling TV being a non-option for watching the Super Bowl, you may be wondering if there’s a way to watch the game without having to pay for a second streaming service. We recommend Fubo both for watching the Super Bowl and as a live TV streaming service in general. It offers a ton of value with its channel lineups, which include more than 400 popular channels. Local networks are also part of Fubo’s channel offerings, and that includes CBS, the home of this year’s Super Bowl.

The other great thing about Fubo is that it’s the best place to watch the Super Bowl for free. New subscribers are privy to a Fubo free trial, which is good for seven days and gives you full access to Fubo’s channel lineups. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when you create an account, but as long as you cancel your subscription within that seven day window it won’t be charged. This makes right now the perfect time to take advantage of a Fubo free trial, as the Super Bowl is within that seven day window and you’ll be able to watch the game for free.

Editors' Recommendations