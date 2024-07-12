 Skip to main content
Sam Wilson soars in teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World

By
Sam Wilson holds the shield in Captain America: Brave New World.
Marvel

Anthony Mackie has big shoes to fill as Sam Wilson in the Captain America: Brave New World teaser trailer.

“You and I haven’t always agreed in the past,” Harrison Ford’s President Thaddeus Ross tells Sam in the teaser. At the end of Captain America: Civil War, Ross arrested Sam and several Avengers. However, the newly elected Ross wants to bury the hatchet and reteam with Sam to make Captain America an official military position.

At the White House, an assassin tries to kill President Ross, but Sam intervenes to save the day. The suspect is Sam’s friend, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), one of the first super-soldiers. This incident sets off an international battle for global supremacy. Sam’s investigation will bring new enemies into the fight, including the Red Hulk, Ross’ alter ego, at the end of the teaser.

This will be Sam’s first time as Captain America in a Marvel Studios feature film. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gifted Sam his shield, making him the new Captain America in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. Sam finally accepted and embraced his new role as Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World’s cast includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. Additionally, Giancarlo Esposito and Xosha Roquemore have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The film is directed by Julius Onah, who previously helmed The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton contributed to the screenplay. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore will produce, with Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters on February 14, 2025.

