Cartoon President Trump gets his own TV show, thanks to Stephen Colbert, Showtime

Why it matters to you Can't get enough of Cartoon President Trump? Then you'll be happy to hear that Showtime is giving the animated character from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert his own series.

The Trump White House is about to get even more animated. Showtime has signed on for a new animated series about President Donald Trump that will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert.

The currently untitled series will follow Trump as he navigates his presidency through wild adventures. Showtime gave the series a 10-episode order. Each episode will spend a half hour exploring the inner thoughts and workings of the people around Trump.

Colbert promises the animated show will have the same brand of satire his fans have come to love over the years. “I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said in a statement. “I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

Cartoon President Trump is a popular character from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Colbert has even “interviewed” him. The upcoming animated series is also inspired by the Showtime special Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Shit? from last November. The opening segment of the special featured the animated version of Trump winning the election and proceeding to ban groups of people from America. The special is nominated for three Emmy Awards.

Colbert will executive produce the series with Chris Licht, Late Show executive producer. “Stephen and Chris have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” David Nevins, Showtime president and CEO, said in a statement. “Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention, and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”’

No voice actors have been announced, but Late Show writer Brian Stack has provided the voice for the cartoonish Trump character on the talk show and the Showtime special. Hopefully, we can get another Daily Show reunion on this show.

The animated series is set to premiere in the fall, possibly around the the one-year anniversary of the 2016 presidential election.