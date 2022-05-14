CBS orders a True Lies TV series for midseason 2023 premiere

Nearly three decades after True Lies hit theaters in 1994, the action-comedy is comedy is coming to television. Deadline is reporting that Joseph McGinty Nichol (better known as McG) is producing a True Lies TV series for CBS.

James Cameron directed the original True Lies, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker and Jamie Lee Curtis as his wife, Helen Tasker. In the film, Harry is an elite counterterrorism operative and secret agent who hides his double life by assuming a cover identity as a computer salesman. When Helen becomes bored by their marriage, Harry’s attempt to spice up their love life inadvertently brings her into his world of international espionage.

The same premise is essentially in place for the TV show. Steve Howey will portray Harry on the series and Ginger Gonzaga has been cast as Helen. The first image from the show can be seen below.

Here’s the official synopsis from CBS:

“Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.”

Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye also star in the series.

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix is the showrunner for True Lies, and Cameron is executive producing the series alongside Rae Sanchini, Anthony Hemingway, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, and Josh Levy. The show is expected to premiere on CBS in the middle of the next TVseason, early in 2023. Since Disney’s 20th Century Studios owns both the movie and the show, it will likely stream on Hulu in the future.

