How to watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 4 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the East finals tonight. The action starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Looking to stream the NBA playoffs? We’ve found a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Pacers vs Celtics tonight, including both free short-term options and cheap long-term options.

Watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 4 live stream on Sling TV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (this channel simulcasts any games that are on ABC) via Sling TV‘s “Sling Orange” channel bundle. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your first month for only $15.

This option gets you a live stream of tonight’s Game 4, as well as any other potential games in this series and every NBA finals game–and it’s by far the cheapest way to get all of that.

If you also want to watch the West finals on TNT, you’ll want to add in the “Sling Blue” channel plan. Fortunately, that’s also on sale, as you can get the “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle for just $30 for the opening month.

Is There a Free Celtics vs Pacers Game 4 Live Stream?

The Fubo “Pro” channel package, the YouTube TV “Base Plan” and the DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” channel package all include ESPN. They are more expensive than Sling long-term, but they’re perfect options for watching tonight’s game (and a couple other days’ worth of games) completely free, as they all come with a free trial.

Watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 4 live stream from abroad

If you’re outside of the United States and want to watch a live stream of the game, you’ll need to sign up for a virtual private network (VPN). Essentially, these services can hide your location and make it look like you’re currently anywhere else in the world. This, in turn, lets you bypass geo-locks and stream location-restricted content from any other country.

In other words, if you use a VPN, you can still watch the game on Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream from a country that isn’t the US.

NordVPN doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, has a number of unique features and is very easy to use. That makes it our No. 1 recommended VPN, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Or, you can also peruse our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals for some other options.

Editors' Recommendations