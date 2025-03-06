Charli XCX eyed for key role in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie at Netflix

Brat Summer could be heading to Narnia.

Per Deadline, Charli XCX is being eyed for a role in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia at Netflix. No deal has been signed, but the British pop star is in talks to join the cast.

Charli XCX is reportedly being considered for the role of the villainous Jadis, best known as the White Witch. Oscar winner Tilda Swinton played Jadis in 2005’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Charli XCX is coming off a career year thanks to the success of her sixth studio album, Brat. With the iconic green cover and the Brat Summer movement, Brat became an overwhelming success for the 32-year-old. Brat won three Grammy Awards and five Brit Awards, winning Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at the latter.

Charli XCX has expressed her desire to transition into acting and has already filmed several notable movies. The pop star will appear in Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, Daniel Goldhaber’s Faces of Death, Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, Romain Gavras’ Sacrifice, and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero.

Casting is currently underway for Gerwig’s adaptation of Narnia. The Barbie filmmaker recently scored an unprecedented deal with IMAX to screen the movie before its streaming debut on Netflix. Netflix will release Narnia in IMAX on nearly 1,000 screens on Thanksgiving Day 2026. IMAX will then run Narnia on its screens for at least two weeks. The fantasy movie will then premiere on Netflix around Christmas Day 2026.

In 2018, Netflix acquired the rights to the Narnia books by C.S. Lewis. By 2023, Gerwig had officially signed on to write and direct two Narnia movies for the streamer.