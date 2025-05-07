 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Charlie Cox singles out his least favorite Daredevil: Born Again episode

By
Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again.
Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 was largely reconceived after the 2023 actor and writer strikes. Dario Scardapane — a veteran of The Punisher series on Netflix — was brought in to be the new showrunner and he made a lot of changes to the series that were well-received. However, there’s one episode that Scardapane didn’t really change at all, and it happens to be the least favorite episode of Daredevil: Born Again‘s leading man, Charlie Cox.

During an appearance on The Playlist, Cox noted that he wasn’t very fond of the season’s fifth episode, “With Interest,” which was a largely standalone episode that featured his character, Matt Murdock, in a bank during a hostage crisis.

Recommended Videos

“I [don’t know] if this is of interest, but I will say this amongst all of this, there was one episode we didn’t change at all,” said Cox. “It’s the episode in the bank, and that was part of the original [shoot]. We shot that before the strike. That was part of the original [draft], and just for my money, I wasn’t into it.”

Related

Cox went on to reveal that it was his “least favorite” episode and added that he “pushed back against it as much as I felt was possible.” Regardless, Cox was surprised to learn that some fans loved the episode, and someone Disney+ apparently told him it did really well.

“I really pushed back on the episode, and yet I hear from so many people that they love that episode,” recalls Cox. “So, it just goes to show you just don’t know. It’s so subjective. Everyone’s taste is different. And I’ve heard that that episode is one of the highest-rated. Internally, when they do their ratings, it’s one of the highest-rated Disney shows that they’ve had.”

Cox confirmed that season 2 began production earlier this year. Matthew Lillard recently joined the cast of the series in a currently undisclosed role. Daredevil: Born Again season 2is expected to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Matt Murdock confronts Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again.

Matt Murdock is ready for the MCU spotlight in the first trailer for the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

"Well, I will admit. It's not entirely unpleasant seeing you again," Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, says to Charlie Cox's Murdock in a scene that mirrors the diner confrontation in Heat. Fisk is running for mayor of New York City, while Murdock, who is blind, prefers fighting crime as lawyer in the courts instead of being the vigilante Daredevil. However, Murdock is back to wearing Daredevil's signature suit by the end of the trailer and delivering punishment via the fist.

Read more
Did Charlie Cox’s Daredevil accidentally get confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday?
Daredevil stands on a roof with the city behind it.

Charlie Cox is preparing to join the Avengers as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

In an Instagram post by DFRNT Health and Fitness, Cox is pictured with his wife and two trainers at the gym. Per the caption, the account mentions that Cox is training to play Daredevil in the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday.

Read more
Marvel reveals 2025 Disney+ TV slate, including Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man
Matt Murdock walks and stares while wearing glasses.

Marvel Studios unveiled its upcoming 2025 TV slate on Disney+ in a new look-ahead teaser that aired during the Agatha All Along finale. The footage included the first looks at Marvel's three live-action series in 2025: Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man. 

First up is Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4, 2025. The series features the returns of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox and D'Onofrio played the same roles in Netflix's Daredevil from 2015-2018. Also returning for Born Again are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Read more