Charlie Cox singles out his least favorite Daredevil: Born Again episode

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 was largely reconceived after the 2023 actor and writer strikes. Dario Scardapane — a veteran of The Punisher series on Netflix — was brought in to be the new showrunner and he made a lot of changes to the series that were well-received. However, there’s one episode that Scardapane didn’t really change at all, and it happens to be the least favorite episode of Daredevil: Born Again‘s leading man, Charlie Cox.

During an appearance on The Playlist, Cox noted that he wasn’t very fond of the season’s fifth episode, “With Interest,” which was a largely standalone episode that featured his character, Matt Murdock, in a bank during a hostage crisis.

Recommended Videos

“I [don’t know] if this is of interest, but I will say this amongst all of this, there was one episode we didn’t change at all,” said Cox. “It’s the episode in the bank, and that was part of the original [shoot]. We shot that before the strike. That was part of the original [draft], and just for my money, I wasn’t into it.”

Cox went on to reveal that it was his “least favorite” episode and added that he “pushed back against it as much as I felt was possible.” Regardless, Cox was surprised to learn that some fans loved the episode, and someone Disney+ apparently told him it did really well.

“I really pushed back on the episode, and yet I hear from so many people that they love that episode,” recalls Cox. “So, it just goes to show you just don’t know. It’s so subjective. Everyone’s taste is different. And I’ve heard that that episode is one of the highest-rated. Internally, when they do their ratings, it’s one of the highest-rated Disney shows that they’ve had.”

Cox confirmed that season 2 began production earlier this year. Matthew Lillard recently joined the cast of the series in a currently undisclosed role. Daredevil: Born Again season 2is expected to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2026.