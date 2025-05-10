Charlize Theron says Uma Thurman should have won an Oscar for Kill Bill

The Old Guard 2 sees two icons of action going head to head. Charlize Theron, who starred in the first installment, will take on Kill Bill star Uma Thurman in the sequel, and during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Theron sang her co-star’s praises.

“We knew each other kind of offhand, but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work and always wanted to do something with her,” Theron explained. “Because when I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like, the sensei. She was the OG.”

Kimmel then chimed in to suggest that Thurman should have been recognized by the Academy Awards for her performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films.

Recommended Videos

“A hundred percent. I think men get a lot of credit for these movies,” Theron replied. “What she did in that film was just so unbelievable. And to me, she’s just such a bad***. Since I’ve been in action movies, I’m like, ‘Who do I want to like work with and do an action sequence with?’ It’s always been Uma Thurman. Always.”

When the time came for them to actually face off, though, Theron admitted that she felt the pressure of facing off against a legend. “I was definitely intimidated by her especially when she showed up and she was given one sword and we had worked out this whole sequence and she went, ‘I think I want two swords.'”

We’ll get to see the two actresses face off when The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2.



