 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Charlize Theron says Uma Thurman should have won an Oscar for Kill Bill

By
The Bride wielding a sword ready to fight a person in black, wearing a bright yellow outfit in Kill Bill: Vol. 1.
Miramax Films

The Old Guard 2 sees two icons of action going head to head. Charlize Theron, who starred in the first installment, will take on Kill Bill star Uma Thurman in the sequel, and during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Theron sang her co-star’s praises.

“We knew each other kind of offhand, but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work and always wanted to do something with her,” Theron explained. “Because when I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like, the sensei. She was the OG.”

Kimmel then chimed in to suggest that Thurman should have been recognized by the Academy Awards for her performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films.

Recommended Videos

“A hundred percent. I think men get a lot of credit for these movies,” Theron replied. “What she did in that film was just so unbelievable. And to me, she’s just such a bad***. Since I’ve been in action movies, I’m like, ‘Who do I want to like work with and do an action sequence with?’ It’s always been Uma Thurman. Always.”

Related

When the time came for them to actually face off, though, Theron admitted that she felt the pressure of facing off against a legend. “I was definitely intimidated by her especially when she showed up and she was given one sword and we had worked out this whole sequence and she went, ‘I think I want two swords.'”

We’ll get to see the two actresses face off when The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2.


Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 9-11)
A man stands above his opponent in the octagon.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, as many people do, then you might be aware that you also have access to Amazon Prime Video. Just because you can access the streamer doesn't mean knowing what to watch is easy. Thankfully, that's where we come in.

We've pulled together three very different movie recommendations to check out on the streaming service. Each speaks to how much stuff there is to explore, even as they're all fairly different.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (May 9–11)
Sunny Suljic stares and looks in mid90s.

Tired of the usual Netflix recommendations? You're not alone. While the platform loves to push its biggest hits front and center, there are a lot of lesser-known films quietly waiting to be discovered. These quirky, moving, and even thrilling stories somehow slipped through the cracks but are just a few clicks away.

This weekend, why not ditch the algorithm's usual hits in favor of some genuinely underrated movies on Netflix? Maybe you'll stumble across a coming-of-age story, a moving drama, or even an indie romance. These hidden gems may have missed the hype train, but they've got heart and surprising depth, with unique stories that will stay with you. So if you're craving something a little different, then check out these underappreciated Netflix movies that are calling your name.

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (May 9 – 11)
The cast of Austenland.

Although the beginning of the month is often the best time to find new movies on Hulu, the streaming service is doing a good job of adding fresh titles throughout the month. There are several new additions arriving on Friday, May 9, making it easy to pick the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend.

This week's choices include a romantic comedy that finds an excuse to dress up like Jane Austen characters, an incredible Jason Statham action flick, and a horror movie that largely flew under the radar last year.

Read more