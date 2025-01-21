 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week (January 2025)

By
Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of your Amazon Prime Video subscriptions, one of the first things you should do is see which movies are leaving. Movies leaving the service are only available for a limited time, so it helps you prioritize them amidst a catalog of hundreds of potential titles.

Edge of Tomorrow is one of the best movies leaving Prime Video at the end of the month.

Recommended Videos

The movie follows an army colonel thrust onto the front lines of a battle against alien invaders. Edge of Tomorrow is a time-hopping thriller featuring career-best work from both Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Here are three reasons you should make time for it.

Related

We also have guides to the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The leads really are that good

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD]

Tom Cruise has entered a stage of his movie stardom where he’s no longer interested in having romantic chemistry with his co-stars, but Edge of Tomorrow was one of the last movies where he did, and it rules. As Cruise’s William Cage finds himself reliving the same day over and over, Blunt’s Rita Vrataski is the only one who knows how to help him, and together the two of them figure out how to use Cruise’s power to their advantage.

Each actor turns in a great performance, but Cruise and Blunt are such good scene partners that it’s a pity she never got roped into the world of Mission: Impossible.

It’s one of the funniest action movies of the 2010s

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise face each other while wearing mech suits in Edge of Tomorrow.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Edge of Tomorrow is definitely just an action movie version of Groundhog Day, but it understands that part of that movie’s appeal was that it was pretty consistently funny. That’s particularly true regarding the supporting performances of actors like Bill Paxton, who makes a meal out of every scene he gets as a maniacal drill sergeant.

Cruise himself is also willing to poke some fun at his central character, a refreshing change of pace in an era when movie stars are increasingly sensitive about their image.

Doug Liman makes the most of his massive budget

Tom Cruise in uniform leaning against a car in Edge of Tomorrow.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Edge of Tomorrow was not a success in theaters, but the movie achieved cult status, partly because director Doug Liman was at the top of his game. The movie’s action sequences are all expertly staged and paced.

While some people have suggested that the third act is a bit of a letdown from the first two, and that’s true to some extent, it’s still expertly directed and features a genuinely great car chase. What’s even better is this movie knows exactly when to end.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 free underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon you should watch in January 2025
David Bowie smiling on a patterned background with a sweep of red hair on his face in The Man Who Fell To Earth.

What was initially known as Amazon Freevee will technically be no more. The shows and movies available through the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service are being folded into Amazon Prime Video. Don’t worry, the content will still be free and won’t require an Amazon Prime subscription to access it. Those with a subscription will get added features, like the ability to re-start playback at a later date. But the movies and shows will be free to access with ads, just as they were under the Freevee banner.

With that said, you can still find plenty of content for free from Amazon, no matter how you access it. This includes these three free underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon you should watch in January.

Read more
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025
Ryan Gosling crouched down in The Fall Guy

Laughter is the best medicine, they say. Sadly, the winter months tend to be when we pick up germs and viruses and suffer from the odd cold here and there. Whether you’re home sick, feeling slightly under the weather, or feel fresh and ready to take on the day, a good comedy can brighten your mood and take your mind off other things.

There are three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that are particular favorites with great rewatch value. Two of them are classics from the 2000s and 2010s, while the third is a relatively new movie that subscribers will be excited to know is now available to watch with your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in January 2025
Will Smith and Timmy Lee Jones wearing sunglasses and suits, Smith holding up a neuralyzer in Men in Black.

Want to go back in time and watch a fantastic sci-fi movie you have probably seen multiple times already, but that never gets old? Maybe you want to introduce your now of-age kids to an old favorite so they can revel in the masterpieces that these movies are just like you did when you first watched them. There are several such movies available to stream on Peacock.

The three sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in January are top-notch flicks that don’t disappoint. In fact, in several cases, you can watch not only the first movie, but others in what eventually became massively popular franchises.

Read more