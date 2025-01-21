Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week (January 2025)

Table of Contents Table of Contents The leads really are that good It’s one of the funniest action movies of the 2010s Doug Liman makes the most of his massive budget

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of your Amazon Prime Video subscriptions, one of the first things you should do is see which movies are leaving. Movies leaving the service are only available for a limited time, so it helps you prioritize them amidst a catalog of hundreds of potential titles.

Edge of Tomorrow is one of the best movies leaving Prime Video at the end of the month.

The movie follows an army colonel thrust onto the front lines of a battle against alien invaders. Edge of Tomorrow is a time-hopping thriller featuring career-best work from both Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Here are three reasons you should make time for it.

The leads really are that good

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD]

Tom Cruise has entered a stage of his movie stardom where he’s no longer interested in having romantic chemistry with his co-stars, but Edge of Tomorrow was one of the last movies where he did, and it rules. As Cruise’s William Cage finds himself reliving the same day over and over, Blunt’s Rita Vrataski is the only one who knows how to help him, and together the two of them figure out how to use Cruise’s power to their advantage.

Each actor turns in a great performance, but Cruise and Blunt are such good scene partners that it’s a pity she never got roped into the world of Mission: Impossible.

It’s one of the funniest action movies of the 2010s

Edge of Tomorrow is definitely just an action movie version of Groundhog Day, but it understands that part of that movie’s appeal was that it was pretty consistently funny. That’s particularly true regarding the supporting performances of actors like Bill Paxton, who makes a meal out of every scene he gets as a maniacal drill sergeant.

Cruise himself is also willing to poke some fun at his central character, a refreshing change of pace in an era when movie stars are increasingly sensitive about their image.

Doug Liman makes the most of his massive budget

Edge of Tomorrow was not a success in theaters, but the movie achieved cult status, partly because director Doug Liman was at the top of his game. The movie’s action sequences are all expertly staged and paced.

While some people have suggested that the third act is a bit of a letdown from the first two, and that’s true to some extent, it’s still expertly directed and features a genuinely great car chase. What’s even better is this movie knows exactly when to end.