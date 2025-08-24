 Skip to main content
Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week (August 2025)

This Prime Video move is stacked with legendary talent

By
The cast of Judgment at Nuremberg
United Artists

One of the best ways to figure out what to watch next on a streaming service is to see which movies are leaving soon. Amazon has a deep bench, but titles leave the service every month, making it difficult to keep track of which movies are available where.

If you’re looking for something to watch before the end of August, you should start with Judgment at Nuremberg. The movie, released 15 years after the end of World War II, is about the trial at Nuremberg that determined whether those in the Nazi regime could be prosecuted for following orders. Here are three reasons you should check it out.

It remains as timely as ever

The movie is careful to remind viewers of just how horrific World War II was, but what’s just as important here is how a person’s individual morality should weigh against the orders they’ve been asked to carry out. If you are told to do something you know is wrong, what is your recourse? And what does it mean for a country itself to have been complicit in horrific acts?

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Judgment at Nuremberg is the sheer tonnage of star power that’s on display in the film. In addition to Spencer Tracy, the film’s star, the cast also includes Maximillian Schell, Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Marlene Dietrich, Judy Garland, and William Shatner. Some of the actors play smaller parts, but each one delivers some of the best work of their careers, especially Tracy and Lancaster. No actor feels out of place in the entire ensemble.

It features a slew of great performances

Image used with permission by copyright holder

It’s more riveting than you might expect

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Judgment at Nuremberg is a three-hour courtroom drama, it’s true, which means that most of its scenes take place in small rooms, and the topics they discuss in those rooms are often fairly legalistic.

Thanks to a slew of outstanding performances, though, Judgment at Nuremberg is pretty gripping, in part because its central character, Judge Daniel Heywood, seems to be genuinely torn about whether these men should be blamed for the crimes they carried out while serving their country. It’s a fascinating question, and one that Judgment at Nuremberg works hard to present every side of.

You can watch Judgment at Nuremberg on Amazon Prime Video.

