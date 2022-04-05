  1. Movies & TV

Jason Momoa will write and star in Chief of War For AppleTV+

By

In 2018, Jason Momoa signed a deal with Apple TV+ to star in the sci-fi drama series, See. While the third season of See is already on the way, it’s no longer his only project with Apple TV+. Via Deadline, Momoa has signed on to write, executive produce, and star in Chief of War, a new original miniseries.

Momoa created Chief of War with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, and the eight-episode miniseries will dramatize “the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii.” However, the key aspect of this project is that it will be written from the “indigenous point of view,” which means that it will be offering a fresh perspective of Hawaii’s colonization that hasn’t really been offered in the mainstream media before.

This will be Momoa’s first time writing for TV, but not his first professional writing credit. He wrote, directed, and headlined the feature film Road to Paloma, and he also contributed to the story of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Jason Momoa runs in a city street in Sweet Girl.

Some of Momoa’s earliest roles were on television, including Baywatch: Hawaii and Stargate Atlantis. However, his breakout part arrived in 2011 when he appeared as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. Momoa also starred in the TV series Frontier for Netflix and Discovery Canada. On the big screen, Momoa is best known for his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and in his own solo film as well as the upcoming sequel.

Doug Jung will be the showrunner of Chief of War, and an executive producer alongside Momoa, Sibbett, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Erik Holmberg. Director Justin Chon is in talks to helm the first two episodes of the miniseries.

