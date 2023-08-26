Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: live stream NFL preseason games

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is about to kick into high gear this weekend with 16 games on the docket featuring many of America’s finest football teams. One of the marquee matchups of week 3 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26.

What time will this game be televised? And where can you watch it? Can you watch it for free? Never fear as Digital Trends has all the answers for your football-watching needs.

Recommended Videos

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns live stream on NFL Network

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network. NFL Network’s coverage of the game can be streamed from your desktop or mobile device. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns live stream on NFL+

You can also watch this game with an NFL+ subscription. For $7/month or $40/year, NFL+ subscribers can watch NFL Network and stream live, local, and prime-time preseason, regular season, and postseason games. NFL+ Premium, the second tier, is more expensive with a price of $15/month or $80/year. NFL+ Premium includes every component in the first tier, along with the inclusion of NFL Redzone and game replays. There is a free seven-day trial available for new customers.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Brown live stream on YouTube TV

You can view this game on YouTube TV. Other featured channels include TNT, USA, TBS, Comedy Central, and ESPN. Plus, football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. The rate will increase to $73/month starting month four. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns live stream on Hulu with Live TV

This game can be watched on Hulu with Live TV. Other channels include CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN2. Plus, a subscription to Hulu with Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN. Subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $70/month. At $83/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The prices for Hulu Live are increasing this fall, so read up on the changes.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns live stream on Sling TV

To access this game on Sling TV, subscribers must have either Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not include NFL Network. Sling Blue includes 42 channels, with 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels like USA, FS1, and FX. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive 50% off their first month if they sign up now.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns live stream on FuboTV

With over 100-plus channels, FuboTV is an intriguing option for customers looking for numerous channels. ESPN, Freeform, HGTV, MSNBC, and SYFY are some of the channel options on FuboTV. Subscription plans start at $75/month with a Pro Plan. However, there are plans with more channels for a higher price. If you are a new customer, sign up for a free trial today.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns from abroad with a VPN

If you are an American on vacation outside of the country, then you should look into downloading a VPN to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns game. A VPN allows Americans to bypass regional broadcast restrictions by connecting to U.S. servers. Try one of the top VPNs, NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations