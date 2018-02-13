Chris Rock’s Valentine’s Day gift is his first Netflix comedy special

Share

The world has been deprived of Chris Rock’s salient insight on the world for too long, but the wait is soon coming to an end. On Tuesday, February 13, Rock and Netflix announced the stand-up comedian’s long-awaited special on the streaming service will arrive on Valentine’s Day.

The special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, is directed by comedian Bo Burnham. Tamborine was filmed at New York City’s Brooklyn Academy of Music, where Rock performed in November for two intimate shows during his Total Blackout tour in 2017. Rock released the trailer announcing the Valentine’s Day release date on his Instagram:

The world’s been waiting for this special since news got out that Rock signed a reported $40 million deal with Netflix for two specials in October 2016. Based on reviews of his Total Blackout tour stops, Tamborine should be full of jokes about President Donald Trump, religious extremism, and child abuse. Nothing less controversial than what we have come to expect from the comedian with endless classic stand-up jokes about Monica Lewinsky, Michael Jackson, and Barack Obama. Rock’s first Netflix performance will also be his first special since HBO’s Kill The Messenger in 2008.

Rock’s venture back into stand-up specials will be the latest in a string of high-profile, and even higher priced comedy specials Netflix has commissioned over the last year. Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, and Dave Chappelle all released Netflix specials since the start of 2017, after inking highly lucrative deals for each. Chappelle released his two Netflix specials, The Age of Spin, and Deep in the Heart of Texas as a comedy album, and won a Grammy Award for best comedy album at the 60th Grammy Awards.

There is no word on when we can expect the second special part of his Netflix deal, but we will definitely get more Rock streaming this year. In 2017, he teamed up with his longtime friend, and Netflix cash cow Adam Sandler to film a family comedy film, The Week Of. In April, Netflix announced plans for The Week Of to see global release sometime in 2018.

Time to snuggle up with your Valentine, and warm your hearts with Rock’s red-hot humor.