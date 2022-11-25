Where to watch Christmas with the Kranks

John Grisham is one of the most successful authors of his generation. Many of his legal thrillers became successful film adaptions, including The Firm, A Time to Kill, The Client, and The Pelican Brief. However, did you know that the former lawyer wrote a comedic novel, Skipping Christmas? The film, which follows a couple’s attempt to escape holiday traditions, inspired the 2004 feature film Christmas with the Kranks.

Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis star as Luther and Nora Krank, a married couple looking to skip Christmas after their daughter leaves for the Peace Corps. At first, the Kranks show no holiday spirit, much to the dismay of their neighbors. However, things change on Christmas Eve, when they receive news that their daughter is returning for Christmas. With only hours to prepare, the Kranks race to recapture the holiday spirit and host their annual holiday party in honor of their daughter’s return.

Where is it streaming?

If you’re ready to watch Christmas with the Kranks, head to Amazon Prime Video to begin streaming. Specifically, the film falls under the Freevee banner, Prime Video’s free, ad-supported video-on-demand streaming service. Over the years, Prime Video has increased the number of premier movies and television shows on the service. Thanks to a deal with Universal Pictures, subscribers can watch 2022 films such as The Northman and Ambulance, as well as the original series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is available to stream for fans of Middle Earth.

In addition to streaming, Christmas with the Kranks is available on AMC. The network will be the exclusive broadcast home for the film from November 27 through December 25. AMC can be found through live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, Philo, and Sling TV.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Christmas with the Kranks is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

How much does it cost?

Christmas with the Kranks (2004) Official Trailer 1 - Jamie Lee Curtis Movie

Amazon Prime Video is included with your Prime membership. It costs $15 per month or $139 per year. If you are not interested in receiving the perks of Amazon Prime and only want to access movies and TV shows, a Prime Video membership is $9 per month. Students can receive a discounted Amazon Prime membership for less than $8 per month or $69 per year.

Cable TV subscribers can watch Christmas with the Kranks for free on AMC. Users can also access AMC content through live TV services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV, Philo, and Sling TV. Prices vary depending on your subscription.

Is it worth it?

It’s not as good as The Santa Clause, but if you’re interested in seeing Allen play someone other than Santa in a Christmas movie, check it out. The official synopsis reads,:”With their daughter, Blair, away in Peru, Luther and Nora Krank decide to skip Christmas altogether until she decides to come home, causing an uproar when they have to celebrate it at the last minute.”

Christmas with the Kranks is directed by Joe Roth and written by Chris Columbus. Besides Allen and Lee Curtis, the ensemble cast features Dan Aykroyd, Julie Gonzalo, Dava Hulsey, M. Emmet Walsh, Elizabeth Franz, Cheech Marin, Jake Busey, and Tom Poston in his final role.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Christmas with the Kranks sits at 5% on the Tomatometer and registers a 38% audience score. On Metacritic, the film holds a Metascore of 22 and a user score of 7.8.

Stream Christmas with the Kranks on Amazon Prime Video.

