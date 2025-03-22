Christoph Waltz will join the fifth season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Over the course of its four seasons, Only Murders in the Building has had plenty of high-profile actors join the cast. Meryl Streep alone has three Oscars to her name, and now, Variety is reporting that the show is adding another two-time Oscar winner. Christoph Waltz is set to join the cast for its fifth season, joining Keegan Michael-Key as a new addition to the cast.

We don’t know exactly who Waltz might be playing, or what will happen in the new season. Waltz is famous for playing wily tricksters who sometimes delight in the pain of others, though, and that’s a role that would seem to make him a perfect fit for the world of Only Murders.

He won his two Oscars for performances in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, and is also well-knwon for playing Blofeld in SPECTRE and No Time to Die. The actor has dabbled in television before, but Only Murders could be one of his most high-profile TV roles.

The show’s fourth season aired in 2024, and its third was nominated for 21 Emmys, a high watermark for the series. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the series follows a trio of Manhattanites who start a podcast dedicated to solving crimes that happen in their building.

In addition to Streep, the show has also featured performances from Paul Rudd, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, and Molly Shannon.

Season 5 is reportedly in production right now, and it’s unclear when it might be released.