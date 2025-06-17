Who is Tom Rhys Harries? Meet the actor who will play Clayface in the DC Studios movie

The search for Clayface is over. Tom Rhys Harries has been cast as the titular character in Clayface, the upcoming movie in the DC Universe.

Per Deadline, DC went with a “fresh face” in Harries to headline Clayface. The Welsh actor is best known for starring as Eddie Walker in Apple TV+’s Suspicion and Axel Collins in Netflix’s White Lines. Other notable roles include Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman, Gerard Butler’s Kandahar, and Doctor Who.

Harries beat out Jack O’Connell, Tom Blyth, Leo Woodall, and George MacKay for the role.

Speak No Evil’s James Watkins directs Clayface for DC Studios. Mike Flanagan, the horror maestro behind The Life of Chuck and the upcoming Carrie TV series, penned the first draft of the script. Oscar nominee Hossein Amini provided additional drafts. Clayface will reportedly be a Hollywood horror tale centered around a “B-movie actor” who, after injecting himself with a foreign substance to remain relevant, becomes a piece of clay, one that can reshape into many faces and forms.

Clayface was first introduced as Basil Karlo in Detective Comics #40 in June 1940. The character is a shape-shifting villain and one of Batman’s many antagonists. However, Clayface is reportedly being developed as a standalone movie, not a vehicle to square off against Batman.

After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries. Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can’t wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan. https://t.co/EkYFYUvmdA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2025

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will produce Clayface alongside The Batman’s Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris.

“After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in Tom Rhys Harries,” Gunn wrote on X. “Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy.”

Clayface will be the third movie set in the new DC Universe. Superman kicks things off this summer on July 11. Next year, Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26, 2026.

Clayface will begin shooting in the fall in the UK at Warner Bros. Leavesden studio. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 11, 2026.