 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Here’s why Clayface should be the main villain in The Batman Part II

Guillermo Kurten
By

While acclaimed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Doctor SleepThe Haunting of Hill House) brushed aside Deadline‘s report of him helming a solo Clayface movie on Twitter, that same piece also slipped in that the villain might play a significant role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II. That news comes across as exciting and curious, as Reeves typically has a passion for presenting fantastical elements through a more realistic lens.

And since the most famous renditions of the classic supervillain are essentially colossal mud monsters, that might be tough to pull off with the current iteration of the Dark Knight. Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman and his budding cinematic universe are steeped in gritty crime-noir, but Clayface’s inherently tragic origins and presence he brings shouldn’t disqualify him either. Basil Karlo’s acting background and Phantom of the Opera influences could easily make him a foreboding presence in The Batman Part II without feeling out of place.

Related Videos

Modernizing the “Golden Age”

Split image of the Golden Age and modern versions of Clayface, respectively.

Many fans likely assumed after the rumors and reports began circulating that Reeves would likely use the “Golden Age” version of Clayface, should he use such a villain at all. This iteration of the Batman antagonist was a vengeful, spiteful actor-turned-serial-killer who became furious that they were remaking the horror film he originally starred in, leading him to adopt the moniker of the villain he played to hunt down the cast.

Related

It makes sense for something like The Batman universe, as it’s still hard to imagine Pattinson’s Dark Detective fighting a 20-foot-tall clay monster, but that might also feel derivative of what last year’s movie tackled. But even in the modern era of DC Comics, the comic book source material has made Basil Karlo the most well-known version of Clayface, even blending his acting origins with the monstrous depiction of later versions that are more popular.

And as grounded as The Batman is, Part II arguably doesn’t need to strip all of the fantastical elements from the villain to make him work. As TV shows like Batman: The Animated Series and even comics as recent as the Clayface-centric one-shot Batman One Bad Day: Clayface has shown, there’s plenty of exciting room for a humanized sense of tragedy and macabre body horror to work in Reeves’ character-driven stories.

Finding common ground between realism and fantasy

Xermanico's art of Clayface facing off against Batman in One Bad Day.

While taking away all of the clay-like shapeshifting elements of the villain would make him feel like just another serial killer and going full-blown “movie monster” would feel jarring to Reeves’ grounded approach, a combination of influences from the source material and other horror movies could help Clayface find a healthy common ground.

As depicted in the episode Feat of Clay from Batman: The Animated Series, connecting the Basil Karlo iteration of the villain, his self-obsession with performing, and the chemical substance that transforms him into the grotesque Clayface could be connected to the organized crime element of The Batman Part II. Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot is set to make waves in Gotham City’s underworld in HBO Max’s The Penguin, and he could be the one keeping Karlo on a string through drug addiction, blackmail, or both.

And even though The Batman Part II is unlikely to venture into outright horror, movies like The Phantom of the OperaThe Thing, and perhaps even The Invisible Man provide templates to build tension around Clayface’s role in the story. The motive would certainly need to be different from Paul Dano’s Riddler, but this villain could give off an enticing “who can you trust?” angle to a new detective thriller.

Split image of Basil Karlo as Clayface in One Bad Day.

The threat wouldn’t revolve around the identity of the culprit, rather, it would be about how the culprit could be anywhere and almost anyone. In terms of the physical horror aspect, the latter two horror films could also provide some inspiration, but the recent One Bad Day: Clayface one-shot by Collin Kelley, Jackson Lanzing, and Xermanico shows how unsettling Clayface can be even when human-sized.

Xermanico’s art style and character design for Karlo’s more grotesque forms and shapeshifting abilities are a solid blueprint, but so is Kelley and Lanzing’s dialogue for the villain. Reeves is no stranger to delving into the realm of emotion and the psyche, and some increasingly unhinged internal monologuing while impersonating various identities would absolutely fit the director’s noir style.

Paving the way for more fantastical villains

Split image of Mr. Freeze in Batman Annual, Robert Pattinson in The Batman, and Clayface in One Bad Day.

In the first movie, the street-level scope and grimy crime-noir atmosphere perfectly emphasized Batman’s detective traits, but should these reports pan out and Clayface becomes a prominent part of The Batman Part II, the door might be creaking open for more bizarre villains. Even if Reeves’ take is relatively grounded, the director has managed just fine in showcasing alien invasions and talking apes that feel “real.”

Between the creative liberties that could take Basil Karlo’s acting origins and the body horror of later incarnations and make something believable, there’s even room for some clever meta-commentary on the ruthlessness of show business to give the villain a unique drive.

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Batman in The Brave and the Bold will surely aim to differentiate itself in the mainline DCU with more fantastical elements. But considering Caesar in the Planet of the Apes movies somehow made an inherently campy concept both serious and intimate, it shouldn’t be outside of the realm of possibility that Mr. Freeze can get his theatrical redemption in Reeve’s Bat-verse.

The Batman played it fairly safe when it comes to the fantasy of the superhero genre, but Clayface in The Batman Part II can begin to dip this universe’s toes further into the bizarre without giving fans a case of tonal whiplash. More importantly, unlike Joker, Catwoman, Penguin, and the Riddler, audiences still haven’t seen a live-action, big-screen version of Clayface. With The Batman Part II, the time is right for the villain to make his debut and give Batman a formidable nemesis to battle.

DC Studios and Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II releases in theaters on October 3rd, 2025, and The Batman is available to stream now on HBO Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Batman Beyond deserves a ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ animated movie
Terry McGinnis as Batman in promo art for the Batman Beyond animated series.

DC Comics launched its DC Animated Universe to emphatic success with the early '90s phenomenon that was Batman: The Animated Series, and it also sowed the seeds for the universe's most inventive spin on the brooding hero. On top of creating arguably the most quintessential Batman project ever, it paved the way for other characters within the DC Universe to get their time in the spotlight. The most unexpected hit, however, was arguably Batman Beyond. This show and the concept behind it seemed to come out of nowhere, but it became an acclaimed classic nonetheless.

For the time, it's amazing how well the animated show did considering the ambitious choice to take Bruce Wayne out of the mantle and have someone else don the cape and cowl as the series' protagonist instead. But despite how beloved it quickly became, Batman Beyond has yet to receive a new adaptation outside of the comics, yet, the lucrative success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has left the blueprint wide open since 2018.
The animated classic few people know about

Read more
Forget The Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is still the best Batman movie adaptation
Batman spreading his cape in the Mask of the Phantasm poster.

Matt Reeves' The Batman finally brought to the live-action theatrical space an iteration of DC Comics' beloved, brooding superhero that honed in on the crime-noir detective aspect of the character, but Mask of the Phantasm still reigns supreme as being the truest to the character.

It's the first time a live-action adaptation made his "World's Greatest Detective" epithet just as important as being the "Dark Knight," even if Robert Pattinson's grimy and grounded take is still learning what his symbol should mean. However, Mask of the Phantasm -- and the animated universe Paul Dini and Bruce Timm co-created that paved the way for it -- remains the deepest dive into what makes Batman tick while honoring his swathes of comic book mythos.
The Batman brand of "dark deco"

Read more
Clayface and Man-Bat should get the ‘Joker’ movie treatment
Joaquin Phoenix in clown makeup as Joker in the 2019 movie.

While the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery is still attempting to straighten out its tumultuous DC Extended Universe, it's important to point out that Todd Phillips' Joker tapped into an exciting new avenue for DC Films in 2019. Much like DC Comics' Black Label imprint, more isolated "Elseworlds" stories could have a place in the Hollywood blockbuster space.

Given the Joker's status as an iconic pop-culture villain, the argument can be made that the movie's mass appeal was unique. Nonetheless, it's a formula worth experimenting with when it comes to Batman's dense backlog of supervillains. It's an opportunity for some exciting creative liberty in the comic book movie genre, and the likes of Clayface and Man-Bat would arguably make the best of alternate-universe one-offs.
Cracking open Batman's vast rogues' gallery

Read more