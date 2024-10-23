 Skip to main content
Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 trailer: The battle for karate supremacy heats up in Spain

By
A group of karate students stand together.
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Let the games begin in the Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 trailer.

Since the end of season 5, Cobra Kai has been teasing the Sekai Taikai, the most prestigious karate tournament in the world. In the season 6, part 2 trailer, it’s finally time to fight. Led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang students combine forces and head to Spain for the Sekai Taikai.

They are not the only dojos in attendance, as their rivals at Cobra Kai have their eyes on the prize. The students quickly realize that the Sekai Taikai is not a tiny tournament in the Valley. This is a global competition, with several elite dojos battling for karate supremacy.

“We’re Miyagi-Do. We’re not losing,” Lawrence emphatically says as his students compete in the tournament.

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Cobra Kai’s ensemble includes Martin Kove as John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony, and Oona O’Brien as Devon.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Premiering in 2018, the first two seasons of Cobra Kai streamed on YouTube Red and YouTube Premium, respectively. Netflix acquired the series in June 2020 and has been airing subsequent seasons ever since.

Cobra Kai season 6 will be the final season of the show. Season 6 has been split into three five-episode parts on Netflix. Part 1 aired on July 18, 2024. Part 2 streams on November 15, 2024. Finally, part 3 arrives sometime in 2025.

