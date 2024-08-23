 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch college football online in 2024

By

College football is officially back, which means you’ve got plans for about the next 20 weeks. Whether it’s a Top-10 blockbuster or an underrated FCS showdown, there will be a reason to tune in each and every Saturday.

In 2024, games will be televised across the following networks: ABC, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC, truTV or SEC Network. Other games will stream exclusively on ESPN+, Peacock, Max, FloFootball or Facebook Live. As such, the live stream options can be numerous and sometimes confusing, but we have a full rundown on all the best ways to watch college football games online this season.

Can you watch a live stream of college football games for free?

Fubo TV sign-in screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You won’t be able to watch for free for the entire college football season. However, if there’s a single game or a week’s worth of games that you’re trying to watch at no cost, you can sign up for a live-TV streaming service that comes with your intended channel and a free trial. There are three options in that category:

Fubo: The “Pro” channel package includes ABC (live in most markets), Big Ten Network (and alts), CBS (live in most markets), CBS Sports Network, CW (select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and NBC (live in most markets). The “Sports Lite” add-on will get you ACC Network, ESPNU and SEC Network. It’s a total of $90 per month, but the Fubo free trial is seven days.

YouTube TV: The “Base Plan” includes ABC (live in most markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS (live in most markets), CBS Sports Network, CW (select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC (live in most markets), truTV and SEC Network. The regular price is $73 per month, but there’s a free five-day trial, and then it’s just $53 per month for your first four months.

DirecTV Stream: The “Entertainment” channel bundle includes ABC (live in most markets), CBS (live in most markets), CW (select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1 and NBC (live in most markets). You’ll need to go up to the “Choice” for ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, truTV and SEC Network, and up to “Ultimate” for CBS Sports Network and Fox Sports 2. “Entertainment” is $50 per month, “Choice” is $70 per month and “Ultimate” is $90 per month, but you can include any of them in your five-day free trial.

Watch college football games on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

Most games that aren’t televised will stream exclusively on ESPN+. This includes most FBS games, as well as many SEC, ACC and Big 12 games. It’s dozens of games every weekend, and several hundred-plus for the entire season. ESPN+ is absolutely a must-have for college football fans, and while there’s no free trial, it costs just $11 per month or $110 for the entire year.

That price is easily worth it just for the all the college football, but it also includes dozens of other live sports, original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries, written content and more.

Watch college football games on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

If you’re a Notre Dame fan or a fan of a team in the Big Ten, you’ll likely want to familiarize yourself with Peacock. Most of Notre Dame’s games will stream on Peacock, while the Big Ten will typically have two or three games on Peacock every week. Some of these games will be simulcast on NBC, while others will be exclusively on the streaming service.

There’s no free trial for Peacock, but all you need to watch these games is the “Premium” tier, which costs $8 per month or $80 for the year.

How to watch college football games from abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the US. This allows you to bypass any location restrictions and access US-only streaming services (which all of the aforementioned options are) as if you were physically in the country.

NordVPN is our recommendation thanks to its safety, speed and ease of use. However, we’ve also put together lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals if you want to take a look at those for some other options.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Watch NFL Preseason Games 2024: Full streaming schedule
Players play on a football field at the Super Bowl LII.

The NFL is back. Preseason football may not be the most meaningful action on the planet, but it offers fans an opportunity to see rookies in live-game action for the first time, as well as players battling for final roster spots and some early glimpses of upcoming breakout seasons.

Most preseason games will be televised on each team's local affiliate network (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW, MyTV, etc.), while many will also be nationally televised on NFL Network, and a couple will be nationally broadcast on Amazon Prime, CBS, Fox, ESPN or NBC. If you don't have cable, or you live out of market of the team you want to watch, we've put together all the best ways to watch a live stream of NFL preseason games in 2024.
Upcoming NFL preseason 2024 schedule

Read more
How to watch USA vs Brazil men’s basketball at Olympics
Steph Curry shoots a jump shot on a basketball court.

After a perfect showing in group play, Team USA will take on Brazil in the quarterfinals of the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics today. While the Americans unsurprisingly steam-rolled through their first three games, Brazil went just 1-2 in their contests against France, Germany and Japan, setting them up as huge underdogs in this one.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. But if you're searching for ways to watch Olympics basketball online, we've found all the best options for catching a live stream of USA vs Brazil today.
Is there a free USA vs Brazil live stream?

Read more
The best free movies on YouTube right now (August 2024)
A group of soldiers pose for a picture in Tropic Thunder.

Streaming services provide thousands of movies for consumers to watch every month. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Max are some of the top streaming services on the market. However, these services have monthly fees. If you subscribe to all four services, then it will cost you a pretty penny. If you're looking for alternative streaming options, try YouTube, which offers free movies with ads.

YouTube does not have the expansive libraries of Netflix, Paramount+, or Disney+. However, YouTube offers many films in multiple genres, including drama, comedy, action, adventure, thriller, and horror. Several of these films are even considered iconic classics. To help guide your choice, we curated a list of the best free movies to watch on YouTube this month.
Looking for more stuff you can watch for free? Check out our guides to the best free shows on YouTube and the best sites for watching free movies online.

Read more