 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Colman Domingo confirms Marvel talks, addresses Kang rumors: ‘I want a role to be mine’

By
Colman Domingo sets the record straight on Marvel/Kang rumors

Ever since Marvel fired Jonathan Majors, Colman Domingo has been rumored to step into the role of Kang the Conqueror.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Domingo set the record straight about his conversations with Marvel. After seeing his name constantly associated with Kang, Domingo and his team reached out to Marvel to see if they were true.

“When it was constantly in the press and on places like Twitter, I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Is this true? Am I being talked about for Kang?’” Domingo told Horowitz. “I literally called up my team and said, ‘Are you guys having conversations that I have no idea about?’ And they said no. ‘Are you guys being cagey or what?’ They weren’t.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As Kang the Conqueror, Majors was set to become the MCU’s next big villain, following in the footsteps of Josh Brolin’s Thanos. In December 2023, Marvel fired Majors after he was convicted of reckless assault and harassment. Without Majors, Marvel needed a new actor to play the villain in the previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. 

Colman Domingo holds a phone to his ear, and Jonathan Majors sits on a throne.
Netflix/Marvel Studios

Despite his interest in Marvel, Domingo did not want to replace Majors. The two-time Oscar nominee wants to find a role of his “own” to build from the “ground up.”

“I’m just all about energy, and I just want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy,” Domingo added. “I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop. Something didn’t feel right of me like, ‘Oh, would I replace someone?’ I said, ‘No. I want to build something from the ground up that’s my own.'”

Marvel eventually pivoted from Kang to Doctor Doom and cast Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, Domingo currently voices Norman Osborn in the Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Avatar: Fire and Ash designer teases a “battle for the ages” in next sequel
The final battle from Avatar: The Way of Water.

In 2022, writer and director James Cameron revisited the world of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. That film ended with an incredible battle between the Na'vi and the invading humans at sea. The humans in the Resources Development Administration brought a massive SeaDragon ship to Pandora, only to see it destroyed by the Na'vi and a whale-like creature called a Tulkun. Later this year, the RDA is going to strike back in Avatar: Fire and Ash, according to production designer Ben Procter.

"We're going to see an airborne and water-borne battle for the ages, as the Pandoran forces and RDA clash in a really interesting environment," Procter told Empire Magazine. He went on to say that this battle will make The Way of Water's final fight look like "nothing but a skirmish."

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in February 2025
Two men and a girl stand and stare in The New Guys.

Action continues to be one of Netflix's strongest genres. For example, take a look at the top 10 for the most popular movies on Netflix ever. Seven of the ten spots – including Red Notice, Carry-On, The Adam Project, The Gray Man, Damsel, We Can Be Heroes, and The Mother — belong to action movies. More action films are coming in 2025, including Havoc and The Old Guard 2.
For now, explore the Netflix action page for your movie-going needs. From blockbusters and heists to thrillers and comedies, action crosses into nearly every genre. Below, we have three recommendations for action movies to watch this month. This includes a new action comedy from two gigantic stars, a criminally underrated movie from 2016, and a terrific crime thriller.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Back in Action (2025)

For Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, Back in Action is the perfect title for their respective returns. Foxx suffered a life-threatening stroke in 2023, while Diaz hasn't acted in a decade. The duo, who previously collaborated on 2014's Annie, play former CIA operatives returning to the field in Back in Action, one of the most popular Netflix movies this year.

Read more
Kevin Feige hopes fans accept Anthony Mackie as Cap after Brave New World
Anthony Mackie as Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. Marvel Studios has also been setting up Mackie's character, Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, to be the new Captain America since the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Nearly six years later, Mackie will return to the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World as the new face of that particular franchise. And Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is hopeful that fans will fully accept Mackie as the new Cap after that film.

Via GamesRadar+, Feige recently attended a press conference for Brave New World where he shared his thoughts about cementing the idea that Sam Wilson is the right man to carry on the legacy of the first Captain America, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Read more