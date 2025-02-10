Colman Domingo confirms Marvel talks, addresses Kang rumors: ‘I want a role to be mine’

Ever since Marvel fired Jonathan Majors, Colman Domingo has been rumored to step into the role of Kang the Conqueror.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Domingo set the record straight about his conversations with Marvel. After seeing his name constantly associated with Kang, Domingo and his team reached out to Marvel to see if they were true.

“When it was constantly in the press and on places like Twitter, I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Is this true? Am I being talked about for Kang?’” Domingo told Horowitz. “I literally called up my team and said, ‘Are you guys having conversations that I have no idea about?’ And they said no. ‘Are you guys being cagey or what?’ They weren’t.

“There had been conversations about me coming into Marvel in some way, so we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel. So I did do that. We talked openly about the landscape of Marvel and the Kang rumors.”

As Kang the Conqueror, Majors was set to become the MCU’s next big villain, following in the footsteps of Josh Brolin’s Thanos. In December 2023, Marvel fired Majors after he was convicted of reckless assault and harassment. Without Majors, Marvel needed a new actor to play the villain in the previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Despite his interest in Marvel, Domingo did not want to replace Majors. The two-time Oscar nominee wants to find a role of his “own” to build from the “ground up.”

“I’m just all about energy, and I just want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy,” Domingo added. “I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop. Something didn’t feel right of me like, ‘Oh, would I replace someone?’ I said, ‘No. I want to build something from the ground up that’s my own.'”

Marvel eventually pivoted from Kang to Doctor Doom and cast Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, Domingo currently voices Norman Osborn in the Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.