 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Columbus vs Atlanta United live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff matchup, the Columbus Crew will begin their MLS Cup title defense when they take on Atlanta United in a 2024 season opener at Lower.com Field today.

The match starts in just an hour, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass in the United States and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know to watch a live stream.

Watch Columbus vs Atlanta United on MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Just like last season, every single MLS game–with zero blackouts even in local markets–will stream live on MLS Season Pass, which is available exclusively through the Apple TV app or website.

Related

There is no free trial right now (though if you’re a season ticket holder for any team, you get it for free), and it’ll cost you $15 per month or $99 for the season. And, while you don’t need Apple TV+ to subscribe, you do get a slight discount if you have the streaming service–Apple TV+ subscribers get MLS Season Pass for $13 per month or $79 for the season. If you’re planning on getting the season-long option, it may be worth signing up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ and then purchasing the discounted version. It’s unconfirmed if they will let you do it that way, but it’s certainly worth trying since it won’t cost you anything extra to find out.

Watch Columbus vs Atlanta United Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Even if you’re an MLS Season Pass subscriber who normally lives in the United States or Canada, you won’t be able to watch the match if you’re abroad since the streaming service is location-restricted. However, there is a potential way around that in the form of a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and connects you to a server in any country or location of your choosing. You can then stream as if you’re in that country.

There are a lot of good VPN’s out there, and you can take a gander at our list of best VPN deals for plenty of strong options, but NordVPN is an excellent place to start. It’s fast, has over 6,000 available servers and will give you your money back within 30-days if you aren’t satisfied with the service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Looking to recover from last weekend's draw against relegation-zone Granada, Barcelona head to Estadio de Balaídos to take on Celta Vigo in La Liga action today.

The match is about to kick off, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on both ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish) in the United States. As such, we have several different live stream options, including three ways to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online for free.
Is There a Free Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Live Stream?

Read more
Man City vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?
watch this incredible fpv drone video of man citys stadium city

Manchester City look to remain atop the Premier League race when they host Chelsea today. The Blues sit 10th in the league, but they enter in solid form after a pair of 3-1 victories over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The match is about to start, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on both NBC and Peacock in the United States. That gives us a variety of different live stream options, including several ways you can watch Man City vs Chelsea online for free.
Is There a Free Man City vs Chelsea Live Stream?

Read more
Verona vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Looking to recover after two consecutive Serie A defeats, second-place Juventus travel to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi to take on Verona, who are hoping to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

The match starts at 12:00 p.m. ET today and is exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. However, there are actually multiple different avenues you can take to get Paramount+, giving us several options for watching Verona vs Juventus online for free.
Is There a Free Verona vs Juventus Live Stream?

Read more