Columbus vs Atlanta United live stream: Can you watch for free?

In a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff matchup, the Columbus Crew will begin their MLS Cup title defense when they take on Atlanta United in a 2024 season opener at Lower.com Field today.

The match starts in just an hour, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass in the United States and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know to watch a live stream.

Watch Columbus vs Atlanta United on MLS Season Pass

Just like last season, every single MLS game–with zero blackouts even in local markets–will stream live on MLS Season Pass, which is available exclusively through the Apple TV app or website.

There is no free trial right now (though if you’re a season ticket holder for any team, you get it for free), and it’ll cost you $15 per month or $99 for the season. And, while you don’t need Apple TV+ to subscribe, you do get a slight discount if you have the streaming service–Apple TV+ subscribers get MLS Season Pass for $13 per month or $79 for the season. If you’re planning on getting the season-long option, it may be worth signing up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ and then purchasing the discounted version. It’s unconfirmed if they will let you do it that way, but it’s certainly worth trying since it won’t cost you anything extra to find out.

Watch Columbus vs Atlanta United Live Stream from Abroad

Even if you’re an MLS Season Pass subscriber who normally lives in the United States or Canada, you won’t be able to watch the match if you’re abroad since the streaming service is location-restricted. However, there is a potential way around that in the form of a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and connects you to a server in any country or location of your choosing. You can then stream as if you’re in that country.

There are a lot of good VPN’s out there, and you can take a gander at our list of best VPN deals for plenty of strong options, but NordVPN is an excellent place to start. It’s fast, has over 6,000 available servers and will give you your money back within 30-days if you aren’t satisfied with the service.

