Hispanic Heritage Month: Here’s how Comcast is celebrating

To honor Hispanic Heritage MonthComcast is selecting thousands of hours of programming and a unique virtual experience that will provide families and individuals of all ages with the opportunity of learning about Hispanic culture and traditions, celebrating this special community, and sharing their stories with others.

“2020 has been a year defined by our nation’s drive to overcome adversity with a relentless spirit of struggle, what is colloquially known in the Hispanic community as echando pa’lante (moving forward),” said Jose Velez Silva, Vice President of Multicultural Marketing. “The activities we have planned for Hispanic Heritage Month will provide a space to highlight Latino culture, celebrate stories of resilience and achievement while allowing customers to share their own stories with their voices.”

Xfinity TV’s Hispanic Heritage Month Collections: “Echando pa’lante juntos” (moving forward together) and Free Preview Week Just say “Latino”

For this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, Comcast has selected content that tells the stories of those who have echado pa’lante (moved forward), forging a path for future generations. It highlights the origins, history, and achievements of the Hispanic community and celebrates both the legends and the new voices of inspiration. Some of the highlighted collections include pioneers and revolutionaries, immigration stories, innovative filmmakers, music legends, Afro-Latino and Afro-Taino pride, Oscar winners, Emmy winners, and more. All content can be found within the  Xfinity On Demand Latino destination or by simply saying “Latino” on the Xfinity Voice bilingual remote control.

From September 15 through September 21, Xfinity customers can also enjoy free access to thousands of Spanish-language On Demand options ranging from blockbuster movies, hit telenovelas, heist worthy series, family entertainment, and more. From networks like Pantaya, Cine Latino, ViendoMovies, Sony Cinema, HBO, Kanal D Drama, Pasiones, RCN Novelas, Discovery en Español, History en Español, Freeform, V-me Kids, and Cartoon Network en Español, all of these are available to Xfinity customers.

Xfinity customers can also access Free Preview Week content on platforms such as X1 and Flex and devices via Xfinity Stream (content may vary depending on the platform) within the Xfinity On Demand Latino destination or by saying “Latino” in remote voice control.

Xfinity launches new activation of the “Fabric of America” digital flag

To further highlight this special month, Xfinity will have personal stories on its website that will be displayed through a 3D digital American flag posted on the website, where participants can upload their stories. All of the voices, each one a sound wave, will become digital threads that will form the fabric of this 3D American flag, which will serve as a tribute to the diversity of America and a visual representation of the individuals and families who are moving the country forward and contributing to the fabric of this country.

