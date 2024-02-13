Watch the Copenhagen vs Man City live stream: Is there a free stream?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Champions League title-holders Manchester City look to continue their run at a second consecutive trophy when they travel to Denmark to take on Copenhagen in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on Monday. When these sides faced off in the group stage last year at Parken Stadium, they played to a 0-0 draw.

In the United States, the match (3:00 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you’re looking for a live stream, we have a number of different ways you can watch Copenhagen vs Man City live online for free.

Is There a Free Copenhagen vs Man City Live Stream?

While this one is televised on CBS, every single Champions League match will stream live on Paramount+. That gives us a number of different ways to watch for free.

The first option is the most obvious: It’s Paramount+. The “Essential” plan costs $6 per month (or $60 for the year) but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing you to watch all of this week’s Champions League matches before having to pay anything.

You can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Channels. This option requires you to have an Amazon Prime subscription, but you can get Prime for free for 30 days, and you can get the Paramount+ Channel for free for seven days. This is ultimately pretty much the same thing as the actual Paramount+ option, only you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms instead of Paramount’s.

DirecTV Stream offers the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” network (formerly Showtime) as an add-on to any of its channel packages, and it comes with a free five-day trial. Many streaming services offer this add-on, but only with DirecTV Stream (and Hulu, but that doesn’t come with a free trial) can you use your credentials to log-in to the Paramount+ app, which is where you need to go to watch all of the Champions League matches.

Finally, both the Fubo “Pro” plan and the YouTube TV “Base Plan” include CBS. Not every Champions League match will be on CBS, so these aren’t the most comprehensive options, but they work for watching Copenhagen vs Man City, and they both come with a free trial.

How to Watch the Copenhagen vs Man City Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and location, allowing you to stream on most US-only sites even if you’re currently outside the country. NordVPN is safe, fast and has a Chrome extension. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re feeling unsure.

Editors' Recommendations