For Creed III, Michael B. Jordan wanted a new challenge not only in the ring but outside of it as well. Jordan will make his feature directorial debut on Creed III and reprise his role as Adonis “Donnie” Creed for the third time. The Creed franchise emphasizes the fight outside the ring is more important than the one within, and Jordan will look to keep that spirit alive in the third film.

CREED III | IMAX Behind-the-Scenes First Look

“A pillar of this franchise is figuring out who you really are and what’s worth fighting for,” said Jordan in a behind-the-scenes first look. “In Creed III, I wanted to know what Adonis’ limits were. So, to be able to finally step behind the camera and continue to elevate and evolve this story, it’s something I’m eternally grateful for.”

It’s been over seven years since Adonis won the world title in Creed II, and the talented boxer is on top of the world. When childhood friend, Damian “Dame” Anderson (Jonathan Majors), shows up at the gym after a long prison sentence, Adonis takes Damian under his wing. However, Damian is also a gifted boxer and threatens to take everything from Adonis. It all culminates with a winner-take-all fight between Adonis and Damian.

The boxing scenes are one of the high marks of the franchise, and Creed III was shot on IMAX cameras, a first for a sports film. IMAX cameras will enhance the sights and sounds of the fight, which Jordan believes will improve the film.

“This is the first sports film to be shot on IMAX cameras. With the IMAX experience, you can take in that environment in a way that you normally wouldn’t … and really immerse yourself into the entire world,” said Jordan.

Co-starring alongside Jordan and Majors are Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. Creed III was written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, with Ryan Coogler serving as a story writer and producer. Sylvester Stallone will not appear in the film as Rocky Balboa.

Experience Creed III in theaters and IMAX on March 3, 2023.

