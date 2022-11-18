Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, the newest season in Netflix’s true crime docuseries, has received its first trailer. The Crime Scene miniseries will cover the notorious patch of land in League City, Texas, where 30 bodies of murdered young girls and women have been found over the past 50 years. In addition to the murdered bodies, many girls have disappeared in the fields, and their bodies remain missing.

The Texas Killing Fields will focus on the cases of four murdered women — three in the 1980s and one in 1991 — whose bodies were discovered in the fields. These cases, along with many others from the fields, remain unsolved. However, that hasn’t stopped one father in his pursuit of justice. The footage highlights his attempt to rally a community and seek answers for what happened to these girls. While the residents search for answers, the authorities struggle to find the murderers as they believe these acts could be tied to ritualistic killings.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger returns to executive produce the documentary series. Berlinger’s recent directorial work includes Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. Berlinger produced the previous two iterations of the Crime Scene franchise. The first season covered Elisa Lam’s death at the Cecil Hotel in 2013, while the second season focused on the murder spree of Richard Cottingham, also known as the “Times Square Killer.”

Directed by Jessica Dimmock, The Texas Killing Fields will contain three episodes. Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s company, Imagine Documentaries, will produce with RadicalMedia Production and Third Eye Motion Picture Company. Executive Producers include Berlinger, Dimmock, Grazer, Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, and Leslie Mattingly.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields streams on Netflix starting November 29.

