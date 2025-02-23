 Skip to main content
‘Penguin’ star Cristin Milioti thinks she’d have a ‘great time’ working with ‘Batman’ star Zoë Kravitz

By
Cristin Milioti wearing a fur coat as Sofia Gigante in The Penguin.
HBO

Cristin Milioti was one of the breakout stars of The Penguin from basically the second the show started airing. Now that the season is over, there’s been plenty of speculation about how the show might sync up with the broader universe of The Batman. At the end of The Penguin, Milioti receives a letter from her half-sister Selina Kyle, who was played by Kravitz in the 2022 film.

In speaking with Deadline at the Independent Spirit Awards, Milioti said that she’s excited by the opportunity to work with Kravitz in this universe.“I would love that. I love her and I think we could really get into some real shit,” she said. “I think we would have a great time.”

Cristin Milioti’s thoughts on Sofia Falcone teaming with Selina Kyle, played by Zoë Kravitz, in ‘The Batman Part II’ : “I think we could really get into some real shit” | #IndieSpirits pic.twitter.com/HrPWdO3OqH

&mdash; Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 22, 2025

She added that she’d also be excited to work with Robert Pattinson, who took on the role of the caped crusader in the film.

Milioti played Sofia Falcone in the series, a serial killer who poses a threat to Oswald Cobblepot’s plan to consolidate the criminal underworld in Gotham.

“This [love] is such a testament to our showrunner, Lauren LeFranc,” Milioti said of the positive audience response to the show. “I think it tows this really incredible line between being believable and then a heightened opera. It allows you to escape and live out your own fantasy of if someone wrongs you, you could really just burn it all down. But you understand why they’re operating from these places of pain.”

While we’re expecting to see more of The Penguin, we don’t know exactly when that might be coming. In the meantime, we’ll just have to wait for a second Batman movie, which is currently slated for 2027.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
