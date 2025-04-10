 Skip to main content
This famous martial arts novel is getting a TV show at Amazon

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV show in the works

By
Two women sword fight.
Sony Pictures Classics

A TV show based on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is currently in the works at Prime Video.

Per Deadline, the series stems from writer/executive producer Jason Ning and executive producer Ron Moore. The duo has deals at Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to the source material.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is based on the Crane-Iron novel series by Wang Dulu. Per the synopsis, the series follows Shu Lien and Mu Bai, “two star-crossed warriors who struggle between forbidden love and the pull of modernity — caught between preserving their way of life or embracing a future together.”

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was previously adapted into a feature film by Ang Lee. Released in 2000, the movie starred Chow Yun-fat as Li Mu Bai, Michelle Yeoh as Yu Shu Lien, Zhang Ziyi as Jen Yu, and Chang Chen as Lo “Dark Cloud” Xiao Hou. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon grossed $213 million worldwide, including $128 million in the United States, becoming the first foreign-language movie to earn over $100 million in the U.S.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon received universal acclaim, garnering 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. It won Best Foreign Language Film and remains one of the crowning achievements of the 21st century.

Ning is best known for his work on The Brothers Sun, Lucifer, and Perception. Moore is an executive producer on Outlander and For All Mankind.

Executive producers on the Amazon series include Ning, Moore, Maril Davis, Johnny Levin, Roy Lee, Hong Wang, and Qin Wang. Ying Lou is co-executive producing.

