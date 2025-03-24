 Skip to main content
Crystal Lake: Friday the 13th prequel series find its Pamela Voorhees

By
A woman holds up a knife and stares.
Paramount Pictures

Peacock and A24 have found their Pamela Voorhees for Crystal Lake, the upcoming prequel series to Friday the 13th.

Linda Cardellini will play Mrs. Voorhees in Crystal Lake.  has been rumored to play the role since The InSneider’s February report about her involvement in the series.

Pamela Voorhees is the primary antagonist of Friday the 13th, the 1980s slasher film about a group of teenagers who are slaughtered at Camp Crystal Lake. Pamela is the mother of Jason Voorhees, the masked killer who goes on to headline the horror franchise starting with 1981’s Friday the 13th Part 2.

Betsy Palmer famously portrayed Pamela in Friday the 13th. Marilyn Poucher, Paula Shaw, and Nana Visitor played Pamela in the sequels and reboots.

Cardellini is currently filming Max’s dark comedy series DTF St. Louis alongside Jason Bateman and David Harbour. Cardellini recently starred in Netflix’s No Good Deed. The veteran actress has received three Emmy nominations: two for Dead to Me and one for Mad Men. Cardellini is best known for playing Lindsay Weir in Freaks and Geeks and Samantha Taggart in ER.

Linda Cardellini poses for and smirks.
Clayton Hawkins

Brad Caleb Kane serves as the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Crystal Lake. Kane is best known for his work on It: Welcome to Derry, Tokyo Vice, and Warrior. Plot details for Crystal Lake are being kept under wraps.

Peacock originally picked up Crystal Lake in October 2022, with Bryan Fuller and Victoria Miller attached as writers and executive producers. In May 2024, Fuller was fired from the series as A24 elected to move in a direct direction. Kane took over as showrunner in August 2024.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
