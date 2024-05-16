 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Documentaries for Life: Get 50% off a lifetime of Curiosity Stream

By
Curiosity Stream.
.

Educational programming can be expensive. Subscriptions put you in a rush. With Curiosity Stream you can watch thousands of documentaries at any time. And with this deal, which gives you a lifetime membership, it really does mean at any time. There’s no pressure to watch one every week to get your money’s worth like you might have with even the best streaming services. Right now you can get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream for just $200, which is $200 down from the typical $400. If you watch just one documentary per month for the next four years, that is just a hair over $4 per documentary. Not bad for a continual stream of entertainment that you like. Just tap the button below to find the deal and keep reading to learn more about Curiosity Stream.

Why you should buy a Curiosity Stream lifetime membership

Curiosity Stream provides high definition documentaries that can be watched just about anywhere, from the best Roku TVs to (no joke) your Xbox One. Whether you want to search by title or content area, any time you find a documentary that you or your buddies might want to watch later, there is an easy bookmarking system that will allow you to create your own mini library of quick-to-find content.

The content on Curiosity Stream is continually evolving, which means that we cannot possibly delve into every title and that you’ll never got bored with your membership. You should be able to find quality documentaries that you like, should you like the medium. For example, the Emmy-Award-winning Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places is featured on Curiosity Stream. You’ll also find loads of documentaries on topics that fascinate you, from endangered animals to the future of technology. From exploring the minds of con artists to learning what the wild west was really like, you can find it all on Curiosity Stream.

Related

To get your lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream at a discounted rate of just $200 (down from $400) all you need to do is tap the button below and checkout. When you’re done, consider checking out our selections for the best tablets for watching movies, the perfect accompaniment for viewing on the go.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Watch Tszyu vs Fundora live stream: The first Amazon Prime PPV
Tszyu, Fundora, Romero and Cruz on a promotional poster.

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora is a Prime Video PPV event that is about to go live, at 6:00 p.m. ET today, Saturday March 30. Keep reading for all the information you need on how to watch boxing this weekend.

Tim Tszyu was supposed to fight Keith Thurman in Amazon's first PPV boxing event this weekend. An injury forced Thurman to drop out, and Sebastian Fundora is moving up from an undercard fight into the main event. Tszyu vs Fundora is arguably a more interesting fight.

Read more
Houston vs Duke live stream: Can you watch for free?
Logo for NCAA March Madness.

The blueblood with 17 Final Four appearances and five national championships in school history will enter as the underdog in the Sweet 16 tonight, as fourth-seeded Duke heads into the state of Texas to take on No. 1 Houston.

The game is scheduled to start soon, at 9:39 p.m. ET, but more accurately, it will be about 30 minutes after the Marquette vs NC State game ends. It will be televised on CBS, but if you want to watch a live stream, don't worry. There are a bevy of ways you can watch March Madness online for free.
Is There a Free Houston vs Duke Live Stream?

Read more
Purdue vs Gonzaga live stream: Can you watch for free?
NBA basketball hoop on Dish Network

In a rematch of their Maui Invitational quarterfinal matchup in November, Purdue and Gonzaga will go head-to-head in the Sweet 16 today. The Boilermakers won that first matchup by 10, but as is the case with most teams still playing at this time of the year, the Zags are playing their best basketball of the season.

The game will be starting soon, at 7:39 p.m. ET, and will be televised on TBS and truTV, but if you don't have cable, there are also lots of ways you can watch March Madness online for free or cheap.
Is There a Free Purdue vs Gonzaga State Live Stream?

Read more