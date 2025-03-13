Daniel Craig eyeing role in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie

Daniel Craig could be joining the Narnia franchise.

Per Deadline, Craig is eyeing a role in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia feature film adaptation for Netflix. It is unknown if Craig will join the cast, but he does “hold the offer.”

Character details for Craig’s role are unknown at this time.

This is the second major casting story from Narnia to break this March. Charli XCX is in talks to join the Narnia cast. Reports state that the British pop star could play the villainous Jadis, the White Witch.

Craig is coming off of his critically acclaimed performance in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, garnering nominations at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice, and the SAG Awards. Craig will soon be seen as Detective Benoit Blanc for the third time in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrives on Netflix later this year. The British actor is best known for portraying James Bond in five movies, including 2021’s No Time to Die.

Netflix is gearing up to begin production on Gerwig’s Narnia later this year. Auditions are currently underway for the roles of the young children.

Gerwig secured a historic deal with IMAX to release Narnia on nearly 1,000 screens on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Narnia is guaranteed IMAX screens for at least two weeks. The movie will then stream on Netflix around Christmas Day 2026.

Netflix hopes Narnia can be the start of a franchise. On an earnings call, IMAX’s Rich Gelfond said that the streamer plans to make eight Narnia movies.

Narnia is Gerwig’s first movie since the Oscar-winning Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023.