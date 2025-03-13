 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Daniel Craig eyeing role in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie

By
Daniel Craig leans up against a wall.
John Wilson / Netflix

Daniel Craig could be joining the Narnia franchise.

Per Deadline, Craig is eyeing a role in Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia feature film adaptation for Netflix. It is unknown if Craig will join the cast, but he does “hold the offer.”

Recommended Videos

Character details for Craig’s role are unknown at this time.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This is the second major casting story from Narnia to break this March. Charli XCX is in talks to join the Narnia cast. Reports state that the British pop star could play the villainous Jadis, the White Witch.

Craig is coming off of his critically acclaimed performance in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, garnering nominations at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice, and the SAG Awards. Craig will soon be seen as Detective Benoit Blanc for the third time in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrives on Netflix later this year. The British actor is best known for portraying James Bond in five movies, including 2021’s No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig sits at a poker table in Casino Royale.
Sony Pictures Releasing

Netflix is gearing up to begin production on Gerwig’s Narnia later this year. Auditions are currently underway for the roles of the young children.

Gerwig secured a historic deal with IMAX to release Narnia on nearly 1,000 screens on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Narnia is guaranteed IMAX screens for at least two weeks. The movie will then stream on Netflix around Christmas Day 2026.

Netflix hopes Narnia can be the start of a franchise. On an earnings call, IMAX’s Rich Gelfond said that the streamer plans to make eight Narnia movies.

Narnia is Gerwig’s first movie since the Oscar-winning Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
2025 Oscars: Anora wins Best Picture, full list of winners
Ani looks at her wedding ring in a mirror in Anora.

Anora completed its fairytale ending at the 2025 Oscars.

The dramedy about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch won five Oscars, including Best Picture. Anora's Sean Baker became the first person to win four Oscars for the same movie. Baker walked away with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Anora star Miey Madison scored an upset victory over The Substance's Demi Moore for Best Actress.

Read more
James Gunn denies those Daniel Radcliffe as Clayface rumors: ‘100% false’
Daniel Radcliffe smirks while Clayface smiles.

James Gunn loves to interact with curious fans on social media. His latest interaction might disappoint fans of Harry Potter.

Earlier this week, Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reported that Radcliffe is one of DC Studios' rumored choices to star in Clayface. Gunn saw the rumor and took to Threads to deny Radcliffe's involvement.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (March 2025)
Naomi Scott looks on in terror in a scene from Smile 2.

Amazon hasn't seen fit to share a full list of all of the movies coming to Prime Video in March, so it's a little harder to find the most notable new additions. But Smile 2 is an easy choice for this roundup, an effective horror movie that builds on its predecessor and serves as an excellent standalone story.
Coming in under the radar this week is a British rom-com called Picture This, which feels like a throwback to some of the '90s movies in that genre. The rest of the best movies on Amazon Prime can be found below, and the list is a lot lighter after last month's departures. But keep checking back as that changes. We update this list every Friday so you can get ready for the weekend with your top viewing options.
Need more recommendations? We’ve also put together guides to the best shows on Prime Video, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Netflix, the best new movies to stream, and the best movies on Disney+.

Editor's Pick

Read more